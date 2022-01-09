What is Cyrano ?

Cyrano is a play by Edmond Rostand, based on the legend of Cyrano de Bergerac. It tells the story of an ugly man who falls in love with another unattractive woman, Roxane. He does not have the confidence to woo her or tell her how he feels, so instead he hires someone handsome to do it for him. When she rejects his proxy wooer because she knows about Cyrano’s feelings for her, Cyrano comes up with another plan: to help Christian win Roxane’s heart and then be killed off as soon as possible after they are married so that Christian can live out his life with Roxane free from suspicion that he was cuckolded by his own cousin.

What is the film about ?

The film is a beautiful love story, and it’s definitely worth watching if you haven’t seen it already. It makes me think about the lengths that we’ll go to in order to be with the person that we love, and how sometimes we’re willing to put ourselves through quite a bit of pain and heartache in order to make things work out.

What is your favourite scene in the movie ?

There are so many great scenes in the movie, but I think my favorite one is when Cyrano finally reveals himself to Roxane and tells her how he’s been helping Christian all this time. It’s a very emotional scene, and you can really see how much Cyrano loves Roxane by the way that he’s willing to put himself completely out there, even if it risks losing her.

Who is your favourite character in the movie ?

I think my favourite character has got to be Cyrano – or Christian depending on how you look at things! I feel like this actor does a great job of portraying both characters and you really get a sense of their personalities. Plus, the story is just so interesting to watch unfold.

What are the themes of the movie ?

The themes of the movie include love, betrayal, and redemption. These are all explored through the relationships between the characters in the film.

Did you like the ending ?

I actually really liked the ending – it was a bit unexpected but satisfying nonetheless. It’s always nice to see an underdog win in the end!

What did you think of the movie overall ?

I thought the movie was really well done – it had a great mix of comedy and drama that kept me engaged throughout. I would definitely recommend checking it out if you haven’t seen it already!

Who are there in the cast ?

Peter Dinklage as Cyrano de Bergerac, Haley Bennett as Roxanne, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Christian, Bashir Salahuddin as Le Bret , Ben Mendelsohn as De Guiche.

What do critics have to say ?

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 73% rating based on reviews from 97 critics. The consensus reads: “Peter Dinklage lends his considerable talents to Cyrano de Bergerac, elevating what might have been a run-of-the-mill period romance into something more special.”

What awards did the movie win ?

The movie won the award for Best Actor at the Napa Valley Film Festival. Peter Dinklage also received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

What message does the movie give ?

The movie gives the message that it is okay to be different and to have a big nose. It also shows that love can be found in unexpected places. Lastly, it teaches that it is important to fight for what you believe in.

Is the movie worth watching ?

This movie is worth watching for fans of Peter Dinklage and the story itself. However, it may not be everyone’s cup of tea. It is a well-done adaptation of the play and provides good entertainment.