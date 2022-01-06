Marvel has finally released the sequel to one of their most successful movies ever. Doctor Strange 2 is coming out soon and will be available in theaters everywhere. This movie is a must watch for anyone who was interested in the first movie or any Marvel fan alike. . Doctor Strange was an amazing movie that introduced a whole new world to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The psychedelic visuals and intricate plot were a perfect combination. I’m excited to see more of it in the sequel. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It is intended to be the sequel to Doctor Strange (2016) and the 28th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What is the plot of the story ?

The plot of Doctor Strange is based on the comic book arc “Doctor Strange: The Oath”. In it, Stephen Strange is forced to choose between saving the world and protecting the ones he loves. This dilemma will surely be explored further in Doctor Strange

What role did each character portray ?

Benedict Cumberbatch is back as Doctor Strange. Along with Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Benedict Wong as Wong and Tilda Swinton as the Ancient One. New additions to the cast include Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger and Letitia Wright as Shuri. It has been confirmed that Chiwetel Ejiofor will be reprising his role as Baron Mordo. And Tilda Swinton will also return to play The Ancient One. It’s unknown if Rachel McAdams or Mads Mikkelsen will come back for this sequel, but hopefully they will.

What are the new characters’ backstories ?

Killmonger is a powerful rival to Strange with his own agenda. Wright’s Shuri is T’Challa’s younger sister and head of technology for Wakanda.

How does this film compare or contrast to the first movie ?

Doctor Strange was praised for its visual effects, humor, and mind-bending action sequences. Doctor Strange will have to face off against some new and powerful enemies. So it should be exciting to see how the film compares or contrasts to the first movie.

“The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little."



Watch the official teaser for Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Only in theaters May 6. pic.twitter.com/gFJa6yZhuN — Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) December 22, 2021

What are your thoughts on the teaser trailer ?

The teaser trailer looks great and leaves a lot of questions unanswered which is sure to get fans excited for the next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Doctor Strange was a great first introduction to Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange. The teaser trailer also gives few hints as to what it has planned for some of its other stellar cast members, including Benedict Wong’s Doctor Strange and Tilda Swinton’s Ancient One.

Who is the Villian ?

There is no clear indication of who the villain will be in Doctor Strange but with the magical elements at play, it could be anyone from Baron Mordo to Dormammu.

What do critics have to say about the movie ?

The teaser has received high praise from critics and fans alike, with the one common criticism being that it is too short. Doctor Strange was an extremely well done movie. It is unclear what role Doctor Strange will play in the future of the Cinematic Universe. But it is clear that he is a vital piece to the overarching story. With great performances by Benedict Cumberbatch and Tilda Swinton. Doctor Strange was an excellent movie and I cannot wait to see where the sequel takes us.

Is the movie worth watching ?

I would say that Doctor Strange is definitely worth watching. The movie is exciting, well-acted, and full of great visuals. If you are a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I would highly recommend checking out Doctor Strange.