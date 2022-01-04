What is the show about ?

Impractical Jokers is a hidden camera show where four friends compete in absurd challenges for each other’s amusement and the grand prize of one million dollars. Hosted by Jimmy Carruthers, it features Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, Brian “Q” Quinn and James Murray. As they perform dangerous stunts to fool people into getting laughed at or embarrassed. The show has gained popularity with viewers mainly because of its hilarious antics but also thanks to their social media presence on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube.

Who the Impractical Jokers are?

The four members in this Brooklyn-based comedy troupe have been friends since high school and were all born in Staten Island. Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, Brian “Q” Quinn and James Murray make up the quartet of pranksters who have been entertaining audiences with their outrageous humour for over a decade. The show is filmed primarily in New York City and has also been shot in other locations such as Atlantic City, Los Angeles and Miami. The series is produced by North South Productions.

How many episodes are there in Impractical Jokers ?

There are currently 166 episodes of Impractical Jokers. Some of their most famous stunts include making a woman think she won a free car, getting people to do embarrassing things at a wedding and having someone wear a ridiculous outfit in public. The guys also compete in challenges against one another, with the loser usually being subjected to a humiliating punishment.

What is the format of Impractical Jokers ?

Who are the cast of Impractical Jokers ?

The show is hosted by Sal Vulcano, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn and Joe Gatto. The four guys have been best friends since high school and formed the comedy troupe The Tenderloins in 1999.

.@Joe_Gatto is leaving the cast of #ImpracticalJokers after 10 years on the show: “Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished.” pic.twitter.com/b2E6YbTCjs — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 1, 2022

What makes this series different from others ?

The show is billed as “the truest reality show ever”, in that the punishments are not staged. The quartet insists that they never plan their stunts and only do what comes naturally to them, making for unscripted hilarity. The show works by getting the guys to embarrass themselves in public and it’s all part of a bigger challenge.

