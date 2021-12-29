All about John Wick: Chapter 4.

John Wick is back and he’s on a new mission. John Wick: Chapter 4 picks up right where the last film left off, following John as he travels to Rome to take care of some unfinished business. This time around we see John become more vulnerable, making it even easier for audiences to empathize with him. The movie also features stunning visuals and an amazing stunt-filled finale that will leave you speechless.

What makes them different from other characters played by the same actor?

Keanu Reeves as John Wick is amazing! His skills as an actor really shine through in this movie. He portrays the character brilliantly and makes him someone that audiences can easily empathize with. The characters played by other actors are also very well done, but I think Keanu’s performance as John Wick is my favorite. He really brings the character to life and makes him someone that audiences can easily connect with.

What do you think is the main message of the movie?

I think the main message of John Wick: Chapter IV is that no matter how bad things seem, there is always hope. I completely agree with this message. It is something that I have found to be true in my own life and it brings a lot of comforts.

What characters do you like the most?

I love the characters played by Common, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, John Leguizamo, and Ruby Rose. They are amazing! I love how vulnerable John is in this movie. The characters have great development too.

Do you think that the action scenes are too graphic for some people?

I don’t really think so. I know there are some people who don’t like violence, but I feel like the action scenes in John Wick are not too graphic. They’re just violent enough to be exciting without being over-the-top or gory.

What was your favorite scene in the movie?

My favorite scene was when John fought against the Russian gangsters in the art museum. It was really intense and exciting to watch. I also liked the ending scene where he walks away from his old life. It was a great way to wrap up the movie.

What do you think the ending means?

I interpreted the ending as a sign that John is finally ready to move on from his past and start fresh. I thought it was really beautiful., I did like the ending. It was a bit open-ended, but I liked that it left things up for interpretation. It allowed us to come up with our own ideas about what happened and how John’s story ended.

What did you think of the movie overall?

I thought it was great! It was exciting, thrilling, and kept me on the edge of my seat. I would definitely recommend it to others. I loved the movie, I thought it was full of action, suspense, and mystery. It definitely lived up to my expectations.

What did you think about Keanu’s performance?

It didn’t feel like he had many ‘big’ acting moments in this film but overall his performance was good enough for me. His physicality and fighting skills were on point as always. I thought Keanu did a great job in this movie! He was very believable as the badass assassin John Wick. I loved his action scenes and how he portrayed John’s determination and strength.

Will there be a chapter 5 of John Wick ?

There’s no official word yet on whether or not there will be a John Wick: Chapter Five, but I sure hope so! This movie was amazing and I can’t wait to see more of John Wick’s adventures.