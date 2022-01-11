What is the story about ?

The story begins in today’s Istanbul when a woman called Işık arrives at an old house. There she recalls the past and friends of her youth. Back in 1998, a group of young people (Eda, Osman, Sinan and Kerem) studying in a school in Istanbul are at risk of expulsion because of their poor behaviour. They are very different from their classmates, therefore, very lonely. Işık, their teacher, tries to understand them and help them. In order to keep her from leaving town, the outcasts band together to find her a love interest. Meanwhile, Işık finds herself attracted to Sinan but is too shy to tell him. With the help of Kerem (who has a secret crush on her), Osman finally manages to get the two together.They all graduate and move away but remain in touch. Twenty years later, they are all reunited at Işık’s old house.

Who is in the cast ?

Mert Yazıcıoğlu as Sinan, Kubilay Aka as Kerem, Alina Boz as Eda, Selahattin Paşalı as Osman, İpek Filiz Yazıcı as Işık, Pınar Deniz as Burcu, Kaan Urgancıoğlu as Kemal, Ece Yüksel as Elif, Aslıhan Gürbüz as Dilber, Caner Cindoruk as Tom

What difficulties do they face ?

Sinan and Işık face the difficulties of being in a long-distance relationship. Osman and Eda must deal with the fact that their families are from different social backgrounds. Kemal falls for Elif, but she is already in a relationship with Tom.

What does love mean to them ?

For Sinan and Işık, love means sacrifice and compromise. For Osman and Eda, it means understanding and acceptance. Kemal is willing to do anything for Elif, while she is just starting to realize how she feels about him.

Which is the best scene in the series ?

One of the most touching moments is when Işık gives up her dream job to be with Sinan, who has been accepted as a pilot by an international airline. Although she had worked hard for this opportunity and was excited about working in New York City, she decides to forego living abroad so that they can stay together.

How is the ending ?

The ending is perfect and romantic. Although some might be disappointed that it is not the wedding they had hoped to see, this series provides a more realistic interpretation of what happens after two people get married in such an intense situation.

LOVE 101

Love is the binding force in this time-hopping drama about a group of outcasts who find themselves bound to one another for life after they conspire to help their teacher fall in love. pic.twitter.com/muQB7YEKGx — Netflix (@netflix) April 24, 2020

What awards did the series win ?

So far, Love 101 has not won any awards. However, it is still a new series and has plenty of time to win some in the future.

How many episodes are there ?

There are currently 08 episodes in season one of Love 101. There may be more seasons released in the future if the show becomes popular enough.

What message does the series provide ?

The series provides a message that true love is worth fighting for. No matter how hard things get, the couple in the series never gives up on their love. They always find a way to make things work out in the end.

What is different about this one ?

Unlike many other shows, Love 101 has an ending for each episode within a season rather than just producing endless seasons without any conclusion to them. Each time a new season is released, there will be a new beginning.

Who would you recommend Love 101 for ?

Love 101 can be recommended to anyone who likes love stories with a mixture of comedy and drama. The series is perfect for those who are looking for something new to watch, as the story is unique compared to other love stories out there. It is worth the watch!