The movie Platoon tells the story of a young man who is drafted to fight in the Vietnam War. He joins his platoon and over time they become like brothers. They face many challenges, but must stay together as one unit no matter what happens. The film does an excellent job of portraying how brutal war can be on both sides-the enemy and our own troops. The movie shows many different points of view, including the enemy’s.

What was the plot of this movie ?

The film follows Chris Taylor as he leaves college and enlists in battle. He meets up with a war-hardened sergeant named Ray “Sergeant” LEAVEN, who is in charge of a rag-tag group of soldiers. The platoon soon finds themselves in the middle of the Vietnam War where they are constantly under attack from the enemy. Private Chris Taylor quickly realizes that war is not what he thought it would be and begins to question his decision to join the military. After witnessing countless deaths and injuries, he begins to fear for his life.

What award did the movie win ?

Platoon won Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director. It also won a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Drama. The movie is very realistic and does a great job of showing the horrors of war. It’s definitely not for everyone, but I think it’s an important film that should be seen by as many people as possible.

How did the movie do at the box office ?

The film was a big success at the box Office, bringing in over $138.5 million domestically and another $57 million internationally. This made it one of the highest grossing films released that year!

What role did each character portray ?

Charlie Sheen played the role of Private Chris Taylor, who is drafted into the Vietnam War. Tom Berenger played Sergeant Barnes, who is a hard-nosed veteran with questionable methods. Willem Dafoe played Private Elias Grodin, a young idealist who clashes with Sgt. Barnes. John Cusack played Lance Corporal Richard “Gunny” BEDFORD, a soldier who is the only survivor from his platoon after an ambush.

One of the favourite scenes from the movie ?

As the platoon is on patrol, they come under heavy fire and many of them end up dead or injured. While Sergeant LEAVEN tries to keep his men together, Chris Taylor becomes super upset at all of the deaths surrounding him. He eventually leaves Ray “Sergeant” LEAVEN behind as he runs away from battle. Chris Taylor is eventually captured by the North Vietnamese and spends the remainder of the war in a POW camp. He is released in 1973 and returns home to his family.

What message does this movie provide ?

Despite the horrors of war, platoon provides a message of hope and resilience. Even in the face of death and destruction, soldiers can find ways to persevere and come out stronger on the other side. This movie is a tribute to all those who have served their country in times of conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

What do critics have to say about the movie ?

Critics have praised the film for its unflinching look at war and compelling performances.This movie was shot in Phillipines which doubled for Vietnam during the time of the conflict. Some members of cast actually did fight in Vietnam while many others were veterans or had family who served in the military.

Is the movie worth watching ?

Yes, the movie is definitely worth watching. It provides a unique and powerful perspective on war that is rarely seen in movies. The performances are excellent, and the story is compelling. Platoon is an intense and powerful movie that provides a unique perspective on conflict. Critics have praised the film for its unflinching look at war and compelling performances.