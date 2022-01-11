What is the drama about ?

The show is about a group of high school students who rebel against their strict school rules. The students are forced to confront the challenges of growing up in a difficult environment. They must also deal with the personal problems of their families and friends. The drama provides an accurate portrayal of contemporary teenage life in Mexico. It addresses important social issues, such as drug abuse, violence, and poverty. The show has been praised for its honest depiction of teenage life in Mexico.

What social message does the drama give ?

Many viewers have credited Rebelde with helping them to understand the complex social issues facing Mexican teenagers. The drama has also helped to promote tolerance and understanding between different groups of people. Thanks to its success, Rebelde has been adapted for television in countries all over the world. Rebelde is a Mexican drama that follows the lives of six teenage students at an elite boarding school. The students are from different social backgrounds and must learn to work together despite their differences. They also rebel against the strict rules of the school and fight for their rights.

Who are the main characters?

Enrique Rocha as León Bustamante, Juan Ferrara as Franco Colucci, Ninel Conde as Alma Rey, Patricio Borghetti as Enrique Madarriaga (seasons 1, 3), Leticia Perdigón as Mayra Fernández, Anahí as Mía Colucci, Dulce María as Roberta Alejandra Pardo Rey, Alfonso Herrera as Miguel Arango Cervera, Christopher von Uckermann as Diego Bustamante, Estefanía Villarreal as Celina Ferrer, Karla Cossío as Pilar Gandía.

What awards did the series win ?

Rebelde has won many honours including Premios TvyNovelas for Best Juvenile Program and Most Successful Telenovela in Brazil.

What are some of its nominations?

It was also nominated for International Emmy Awards in the Teen Program category. It lost to Skins, a UK series about teenagers living on an ordinary street in Bristol with extraordinary lives.

What does “rebelde” mean?

Rebels. The show is about a group of teenagers who go to an elite school to pursue their dreams. While there, they found a band with which to rebel against the school’s administration.

What are the themes of the series ?

The series tackles many social issues. One of the characters is an orphan who lives with her godmother and has to fend for herself when she’s attacked by a man in her apartment building.

What story message does the drama conveys ?

The story message is that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. The characters in the show are all different, but they come together to form a powerful unit.

First look at the main cast for the upcoming 2022 ‘Rebelde’ reboot on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/4IfoTf6H8j — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 25, 2021

Why do you think this series became so popular ?

I think the series became popular because it tells an interesting and relatable story. It also doesn’t shy away from difficult topics such as abuse and poverty. The main character is a strong woman who doesn’t take crap from anybody, which I think resonated with viewers around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are your favourite characters ?

My favourite character is Mia because she has such an inspiring spirit – no matter how many times life knocks her down, she always manages to get back up and keep going. She’s also a total badass, which I love!

Who portrays a bad role in the drama ?

I think the antagonists in the series are written very well. They’re not just one-dimensional villains, but rather complex characters with their own motivations and reasons for doing what they do.

Is the show worth the watch ?

I absolutely think it’s important for shows like Rebelde to be on the air. It’s not often that we see stories about Latino youth, and it’s even less common for those types of shows to have a loyal following outside of Latin America! So, yes, I think the show is worth watching.