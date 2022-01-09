What is the movie about ?

The Green Mile is a 1999 American fantasy crime drama film written and directed by Frank Darabont. The story takes place on death row in the fictional Louisiana State Penitentiary. Where two guards (Paul Edgecomb and Percy Wetmore) work as executioners. It was based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. Which tells the story of Paul’s life as he looks back upon it from his senior years. With flashbacks to 1958 when he began working for an ambitious young warden named Harry Terwilliger who had determined that executions would be humane if they were carried out with dignity and respect: “I’m going to show them something different than electric chairs or gallows,” he said.

What awards did the movie win ?

The Green Mile was nominated for four Academy Awards, winning Best Supporting Actor (Michael Clarke Duncan) and Best Adapted Screenplay. The film’s release coincided with the popularity of numerous films about capital punishment. It became a box-office success worldwide, grossing $286 million from just an $18 million budget. It is currently ranked by IMDb as the 15th-highest-grossing movie of all time.

Who all are there in the cast ?

The film stars Tom Hanks as Paul Edgecomb, a death row corrections officer and Michael Clarke Duncan as John Coffey. The supporting cast includes David Morse as Hal Moores. Bonnie Hunt as Paula the Warden’s Assistant. James Cromwell as Dr. Walter Cofield who is responsible for supervising executions at Cold Mountain Penitentiary and Sam Rockwell as Wild Bill Wharton. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King, who also wrote the screenplay.

Which is the best scene in the movie ?

One of the most memorable scenes in the movie is when John Coffey asks Paul Edgecomb to take him outside, after he has been sentenced to death. Edgecomb obliges and takes Coffey outside, where Coffey proceeds to drink out of a puddle and then thank Edgecomb for allowing him to do so.

What message does the movie give ?

The Green Mile is a good movie, with memorable scenes and an interesting story that will keep you hooked. The film also has some important messages to share about the death penalty and how it affects us all in different ways.

What do you think of the ending ?

I thought the ending was really well done. It was sad, but left you with a feeling of hope. Coffey’s death may have been tragic, but his life and the impact he had on those around him was truly inspiring.

What do critics have to say ?

Critics have written very positive reviews of the film, and many believe it is one of Frank Darabont’s best movies. It has been called a masterpiece by some, but it can be slow at times so not everyone will enjoy this movie as much as I did.

What do you think about the main character ?

The characters were all great, especially Coffey and his mouse. I thought the acting was also fantastic and really made you feel for each character’s struggles throughout their time on The Green Mile.

Is the movie worth watching ?

If you're a fan of Stephen King and enjoy dark, emotional movies, then I would definitely recommend watching The Green Mile. It's one of those films that will stick with you long after the credits roll. I thought the acting was also fantastic and really made you feel for each character's struggles throughout their time on The Green Mile.