Season four of You is finally here! The new season starts with a recap from Season three. It’s been six months since the last episode, when we saw Hannah being convicted for her involvement in the disappearance and murder of Annalise’s baby and Wes was arrested for Annalise’s attempted murder.

What is new in this season ?

A new character, Gabriel, has been introduced. He is a professor at Middleton and seems to have his sights set on Annalise. Laurel has decided to take legal action against the university for not doing anything about her mother’s death. Bonnie is trying to move on from her time with Frank, but it’s not going well And Asher is trying to deal with the aftermath of his involvement in covering up for his father.

What challenges are there in season 4 ?

Annalise is trying to deal with the aftermath of her involvement in covering up for her husband. Wes is still dealing with the consequences of his arrest and imprisonment. Laurel is struggling with the guilt she feels over her mother’s death. And Bonnie is trying to move on from Frank while also dealing with the fact that he may be alive.

What new relationships develop in season four?

Annalise starts a relationship with Nate Lahey, a prosecutor who is also looking into her husband’s case. Wes begins dating Meggy Travers, an intern at his law firm. And Bonnie becomes involved with Gabriel Maddox, a mysterious man who may have ties to Frank.

What new mysteries are introduced in season four?

Gabriel Maddox is a mysterious newcomer to the show. Fans don’t know if he has ties to Frank, or who his parents are. This season also introduces us to Gabriel’s father, Roy Mahoney , another dangerous man that fans have no idea about yet. And then we have Wes’ father, who we got to meet at the end of season three.

What message does this season provide ?

This season provides a lot of new mysteries for fans to explore, and keeps us guessing about what could happen next. It also shows how even the people who seem to have it all together can be hiding dark secrets. This season is a reminder that no one is perfect, and that we should always be careful about who we trust.

#YOU has been green-lit for season 4 by NETFLIX. pic.twitter.com/tn4mAcFhKU — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) October 13, 2021

Who is in the cast ?

The cast of season four includes Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail, Zachary Levi, Shay Mitchell and more. Gabriel’s father, Roy Mahoney, is introduced this season. He’s a dangerous man that fans have no idea about yet. Wes’ father is also introduced in the finale of season three. The message this season is that everyone has a dark side, and secrets can come back to haunt you.

Who are the producers ?

The show was created by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti who also serve as executive producers along with Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, Scott Montgomery and many others.

What are themes of the series ?

Secrets, love, obsession, mystery, danger.

Which is the best scene in the series ?

There are many great scenes in the series, but one of my personal favourites is when Wes comes home to find his father waiting for him. It’s a tense and thrilling scene that really sets the tone for the rest of the season.

what do critics have to say ?

Critics have been extremely positive about the new season. Rotten Tomatoes has given it a 92% rating, and most reviews have praised the show’s ability to reinvent itself while still staying true to its core themes.

Is the series worth watching ?

Yes, it absolutely is. The show has some of the best writing on television and will leave you on the edge of your seat with its thriller-like suspense.