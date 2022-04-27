The transformers war for Cybertron kingdom season 2 is an amazing show. This transformers series has a cast of well-known transformers characters such as Optimus Prime, Megatron, and Bumblebee. It also includes many new transformers characters like the Autobot Drift and his nemesis Cyclonus who are both trying to find their place in this new world.

Release date:

29 July 2021

Cast and characters:

– Optimus Prime

– Megatron

– Bumblebee

– Drift (Autobot)

– Cyclonus (Decepticon)

Plot details:

Optimus Prime and Megatron are awakened by Bumblebee in the transformer’s war for Cybertron kingdom season. Drift is awoken by an unknown group of transformers who have no memory of their pasts.

The transformers war for Cybertron kingdom season is set in the Transformers universe and features well-known transformers characters such as Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee. It also includes many new transformers characters like Drift (Autobot) and Cyclonus who are both trying to find their place in this transformers war for Cybertron kingdom season.

Transformers War For Cybertron is a series about new transformers characters as they battle each other to find their place in this transformers world while still featuring well-known Transformers like Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee and Soundwave.

Synopsis:

The transformers war for Cybertron kingdom season will follow the transformers as they battle each other to find their place in this transformers war for Cybertron kingdom. Season two is set ten years or so after season one and follows new transformers characters but still features well-known Transformers like Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee.

What’s new in Season two?

Season two features transformers that are not well-known, and it’s set about ten years after the first season. The transformers war for Cybertron kingdom includes Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee among many other new transformers characters like Drift (a transformers samurai) and Soundwave.

ADVERTISEMENT

What transformers characters are in transformers war for Cybertron kingdom?

The plot of transformers war for the Cybertron Kingdom is about a series featuring transformers that are not well-known and transformers war for Cybertron Kingdom Season is set about ten years after the first season.

In transformers War for the Cybertron Kingdom, Optimus Prime (the leader of Autobots) fights to protect freedom from Decepticons led by Megatron.

Transformers: The Last Knight transformers war for Cybertron Kingdom Season is set about ten years after transformers War for the Cybertron Kingdom.

The season will contain a new type of transformers that are not well-known and transformers that were thought to be extinct like Bumblebee, Soundwave, and Grimlock. The transformers are fighting because they want the Cybertron Kingdom for their own goals.

Read also :

The Ultimate Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom Season 2: Release date, Cast And Storyline

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Here’s Every Detail About It

Transformers: Rise of The Beasts – Release date, Cast And Storyline