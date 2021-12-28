When did this episode air?

The ninth episode of the season aired on, December 26th. This episode was titled “No Such Thing As Fair” and featured many important developments for the series’ characters. For starters, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is still dealing with his court case against Jerry White Deer (Danny Pino), who has been illegally hunting on land that belongs to him. Meanwhile, Ben Logan (Josh Lucas) is finally confronted by Bison Gratton’s family after he killed their son in self-defense last week. Finally, Monica (Keegan Connor Tracy) and Charley (Luke Grimes) continue to struggle with their relationship.

How did the story begin?

The episode began with John Dutton meeting with his lawyer in order to discuss his case against Jerry White Deer. It was revealed that the prosecution has a lot of evidence against him, including footage of him hunting on Dutton’s land. Furthermore, they can prove that there was a gun in Dutton’s vehicle at the time of his arrest.

What are some obstacles?

The biggest obstacle for John is Jerry White Deer himself since he has an alibi for the night of the murder and knows everything about how to handle himself under pressure during questioning by police officers.

What is the outcome?

In the end, John Dutton was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to five years in prison. This was a devastating blow to his family and left them struggling to pick up the pieces.

How did the episode begin?

The episode began with John Dutton meeting with his lawyer in order to discuss his case against Jerry White Deer. John's lawyer informs him that he has the best case possible since Jerry White Deer is a known drug dealer.

What does John Dutton do?

John Dutton decides to take the deal and plead guilty to manslaughter in order to avoid a lengthy trial. This shocks his family, but they stand by him nonetheless.

Why did John Dutton take the deal?

John Dutton took the deal because he knows that he is innocent and doesn’t want to risk his family losing everything.

What happens to the Dutton empire?

John’s lawyer informs him that there is no way to avoid an investigation into their financial dealings, especially since he took a plea deal for manslaughter. This brings up Jerry White Deer’s old case against John and how it was thrown out due to bribery charges. The FBI will be investigating the Dutton empire for the next few years. Despite this, John is still able to run the ranch and his family continues to stand by him. They know that he is a good man who made a mistake. Jerry White Deer also knows that John is innocent and visits him in prison to tell him so.

What did he do in prison?

In prison, John continues to work on making his grandfather proud. He is determined not to lose sight of the bigger picture and continues building a strong business for everyone in Yellowstone County. Also, he makes friends in prison and learns a lot about himself. He realizes that he is capable of doing things he never thought possible and this gives him the strength to continue moving forward.

When does he get out?

John is released from prison after two years. His family and friends are there to greet him and they all celebrate his release. He is grateful for the second chance he has been given and is determined to make the most of it.