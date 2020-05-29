The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Character posters released

Netflix officer The umbrella academy Twitter account He has shared seven new character posters for the second season of the hit superhero series. The umbrella academy Season 2 will debut on Friday, July 31, and you can see the posters in the gallery below!

RELATED: The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Sets Release Date In New Video

In the first season, on the same day in 1989, forty-three babies are inexplicably born to random, disconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his "children" to save the world. But not everything went according to plan. In his teens, the family fractured and the team broke up. Now the six thirty-something surviving members are reunited with the news of Hargreeves' death. Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya, and Number Five work together to solve a mystery surrounding their father's death. But the separated family once again begins to separate due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the looming threat of a global apocalypse.

Catch up on the comics here!

The series stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, Mary J. Blige, Colm Feore, Adam Godley, John Magaro, Ashley Madekwe, and Kate Walsh.

RELATED: Mandatory Streamers: Epix's Laurel Canyon Explores the Center of a Musical Revolution

The umbrella academy It is based on Eisner's popular and award-winning comic books and graphic novels created and written by Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance), illustrated by Gabriel Bá and published by Dark Horse Comics.

The series is produced by Universal Cable Productions for Netflix. Steve Blackman (Fargo, Altered carbon) will return as an executive producer and showrunner for season 2, with additional executive producers Jeff F. King (God's hand), Bluegrass Television and Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment. Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá will be the executive co-producers.