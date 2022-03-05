Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy is a superhero series that has gained popularity since its release in February 2019. The show is based on the comic book series of the same name and follows the lives of seven estranged siblings who are brought together after their father dies. The show has been praised for its unique plot, well-developed characters, and dark humour. If you’re looking for a binge-worthy superhero series, The Umbrella Academy is definitely worth watching!

The Umbrella Academy added a new actor in season 3

Netflix announced that Vet Javon Walton will be a part of The Umbrella Academy’s third season, news that comes less than 48 hours after the end of Euphoria. In Sunday’s season-ender, Ashtray, a character played by Walton in the Euphoria series, was shot and killed by cops during a shootout.

“I heard a rumour…that Javon Walton has been cast in Umbrella Academy Season 3, and I’m pleased to confirm it!” Netflix wrote in a tweet, invoking Allison Hargreeves’ signature phrase from the series. Walton’s character in the series is being kept under wraps for the time being.

What is The Umbrella Academy about?

The series is based on the comic book series of the same name, which was created and written by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. The Umbrella Academy follows the lives of seven children who were born on the same day to women who showed no signs of pregnancy beforehand. The children are adopted by a billionaire industrialist named Sir Reginald Hargreeves, who raises them to be super-powered beings in order to save the world.

Why you should watch The Umbrella Academy?

The show is action-packed, full of suspense, and has a great storyline. The characters are interesting and likeable, and the series will keep you guessing until the very end.

When does The Umbrella Academy Season Three start?

The first two seasons of The Umbrella Academy are available to stream on Netflix now. The third season is expected to premiere sometime in 2022.

What are people saying about The Umbrella Academy?

“The Umbrella Academy is stylish, funny, weird, darkly violent and thoroughly engaging.” – IGN

“It’s an immensely watchable superhero series that should please both fans of the comics and newcomers alike.” – Syfy Wire

“Netflix’s latest comic book adaptation proves to be just as enthralling, if not more so, than its source material.” – The Hollywood Reporter

Please fill out this survey if you want there to be a convention for The Umbrella Academy🌂https://t.co/obDdQBe8Mf Thank you. (retweets also appreciated) pic.twitter.com/IE7xspNGTt — umbrella academy con ☂ (@umbrellaacad3) November 11, 2021

Who is in the cast and crew of The Umbrella Academy?

The series has been created by Steve Blackman. The superheroes are,

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Cornwell as Marcus Hargreeves / Sparrow Number One

Britney Oldford as Fei Hargreeves / Sparrow Number Three

Jake Epstein as Alphonso Hargreeves / Sparrow Number Four

Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane Hargreeves / Sparrow Number Five

Cazzie David as Jayme Hargreeves / Sparrow Number Six

Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves / The Monocle

What is the cast saying about The Umbrella Academy?

Colm Feore said, “It was a great comic book and I loved the script that Steve Blackman had written. It’s a very dark, twisted kind of family drama.”

Steve Blackman said, “I read the comics when they first came out and I loved them. The dysfunctional family, the superheroes coming together–it all spoke to me.”

Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy is based on the Dark Horse Comics series of the same name. The showrunners promise “the series won’t just be a pale imitation of its source material,” but an entity unto itself – “If anything, it might even be darker and more twisted than its source material.” – The Hollywood Reporter.

Are you looking for something new to watch? Check out The Umbrella Academy. It’s a binge-worthy superhero series that will keep you entertained for hours. Season three is expected to premiere sometime in 2022, so be sure to catch up on seasons one and two before it returns. Trust us, you won’t be disappointed.