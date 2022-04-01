Netflix has announced The Umbrella Academy season 3, and this time around the show is going to be tackling a transgender arc. The new season will be based on the comics series – The Apocalypse Suite. Which follows the story of seven super-powered siblings who were adopted by an eccentric billionaire. The show’s creator, Steve Blackman, said in a statement. That he is excited to explore the transgender arc in more detail. “We are incredibly proud to have such an amazingly talented cast and crew who bring these characters to life,” he said. “We are excited to continue our collaboration with Netflix and grateful for their support.”

Are the Umbrella Academy characters to come out as transgender?

This is huge news for the LGBTQ+ community, and The Umbrella Academy has the potential to tell some powerful trans narratives. It will be interesting to see which of the Academy’s characters come out as transgender in season three. And how their stories will unfold.

The Umbrella Academy is one of Netflix’s most popular shows. It’s great to see that they’re using their platform to champion transgender representation onscreen. We can’t wait to see what trans narratives are. The Umbrella Academy brings to light in its third season!

Netflix has just announced that The Umbrella Academy season three will be a transgender arc. The show will follow teenager Sasha (played by newcomer trans actor Amandla Stenberg). As she investigates her family’s dark past and comes to terms with her own identity. This is a huge step forward for transgender representation on television. And we’re so excited to see it play out onscreen.

What is The Umbrella Academy season 3 all about?

The new season is set to be based on the comics series “The Apocalypse Suite,” which follows the story of seven super-powered siblings. Who was adopted by an eccentric billionaire? The show will explore a transgender arc with one of the siblings, Vanya.

“One of the most rewarding things about The Umbrella Academy is that we have been able to tell stories that challenge people’s preconceptions. And open up conversations about important issues,” said executive producer Steve Blackman in a statement. “Our trans character Vanya is a prime example of this. We are incredibly proud to have such an amazingly talented cast and crew who bring these characters to life.”

Who is the cast in The Umbrella Academy?

The Umbrella Academy will see Ellen Page return as Vanya, alongside a star-studded. The cast includes Tom Hopper as Luther, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, David Castañeda as Diego, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, and Aidan Gallagher as Number Five.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix has just announced that The Umbrella Academy season three will be a transgender arc!. The show will follow teenager Sasha (played by newcomer trans actor Amandla Stenberg) as she investigates the death of her aunt. A renowned heart surgeon—and uncovers secrets about her family.

See more They’re back…in time. The Umbrella Academy returns July 31 🕶 pic.twitter.com/qQZE2yoigx — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) June 29, 2020

What are the people saying about The Umbrella Academy?

The show is already receiving praise from the transgender community for its sensitive and accurate portrayal of a trans character. “I’m really proud of The Umbrella Academy for adding a trans character to their cast. And for telling a story that will help to educate people about the transgender experience,” said Page in a statement. “Sasha is such an inspiring and powerful character, and I can’t wait for fans to see her come to life.”

Hollywood Reporter said that “the cast is stellar across the board,” while TVLine praises the show for its “dark humor and emotional heft.”

– The Umbrella Academy will see Ellen Page return as Vanya, alongside a star-studded cast that includes Tom Hopper as Luther, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, David Castañeda as Diego, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, and Aidan Gallagher as Number Five.

Many people are very excited for The Umbrella Academy season three, which will be focusing on a transgender arc. “I’m so grateful that Netflix is giving a trans character such an important and prominent role in The Umbrella Academy,” said Stenberg in a statement. “It’s important for trans youth to see themselves reflected in media in an authentic way.”