The horror genre is liked by everyone. It is one of the most popular genres in movies. People like to be scared and horror does that very well. It plays on our fears and makes us jump. The supernatural horror thriller Umma, which is directed and written by Iris K. Shim, stars Sandra Oh and is one of the films releasing this year.

Why is Umma so much talked about?

Well, the upcoming movie deserves the talk. Read on the storyline to find why. Umma is the Korean word for “mother.” Amanda, a Korean immigrant, and her daughter live on a rural farm that produces honey and is entirely without modern technology. When Amanda receives her estranged mother’s cremated ashes, a vicious spirit emerges and wants to take her body for itself.

What does the trailer reveal?

The trailer itself starts off unveiling Amanda and her daughter’s apparently normal life on the farm, but from the beginning, something feels actually down. We see that Amanda’s daughter doesn’t have a phone or friends as her life seems truly isolated from the rest of the world — and their farm oddly doesn’t let cars go past one point.

Still, when a car comes speeding onto their complex, Amanda’s life gets swirled on its head. We swiftly learn that the mysterious man from the car came to tell Amanda that her mama had passed away, and he’d brought her remains in a box evidently for Amanda to place them to rest appropriately. The man gives the caution that”her anger will grow as long as she remains in this box,” but Amanda refuses to have anything to do with her mama anymore. The trailer ends with your regular haunted house montage of eerie imagery, spooky intrigue, mysterious questions, and the discomforting warning” Do not become your mama.”

Umma also releases posters!!

The new poster also doubles down on the haunting factor with half of Amanda’s face being covered by her dead mama against a spooky blue background and another dreadful tagline”A mother’s love never dies.”All of these promotional materials hint that this will presumably be a possession story of some kind.

Ultimately, the two latest posters give us a better look at the film’s dark atmosphere. The first one is seen in the trailer itself with Amanda’s daughter holding up a scary-looking mask. The other picture sees Amanda clutching up a lantern in the dead of night with her mama’s spirit standing behind her in classic eerie horror movie fashion.

When is the movie coming to the screens?

The movie is set to hit the theatres on March 18, 2022, by Sony Pictures Releasing.

Who is in the cast of Umma?

The movie is written and directed by Iris K. Shim. It is produced by Sam Raimi and Zainab Azizi. It stars,

Sandra Oh as Amanda

Fivel Stewart

Dermot Mulroney

Odeya Rush

Meehan Alana Lee

Tom Yi

Why you should watch Umma?

Umma looks to be another great addition to the haunted house genre, which has seen a resurgence of popularity in the last decade. The fusion of your average haunted house affair with real-world culture and a shocking mama-daughter narration fueled by fear, where there’s more than meets the eye with the story, will get the concentration of maximum horror fans. Especially given that genre legend Sam Raimi’s production company Raimi Productions is producing this project. So if you are a horror genre fan this movie is absolutely for you. Do not forget to mark March 18 for the movie premiere. Stay tuned to catch up with more information.