The Uncle Roger controversy: why people are holding a video for cooking rice

In the video, Ng crashed BBC Food presenter Hersha Patel's unconventional way of cooking Chinese-style egg fried rice, which included draining the rice through a strainer after boiling.
"What is she doing? Oh my gosh. You're killing me, woman. Drain the – she's draining the rice with the strainer! How can you drain the rice with the strainer? This isn't pasta!" he exclaimed.
Soon after, he groaned, "You're ruining the rice," as Patel used tap water to wash it off of starch.
What Ng purported to be a comedy video sparked a storm of dismay and disbelief as it bounced off the Internet, garnering over 7 million views on YouTube and nearly 40 million on Twitter.
Many viewers, including Asian-American celebrities like writer Jenny Yang, scoffed at Patel's methods of deviating from the traditional way that Chinese egg fried rice is made. Patel had not washed the rice before boiling it. She had added too much water. I should have used a day's rice. The scrambled egg was overcooked instead of snot.
The BBC has made no public comment on Ng or Patel's comments.
But the issue at hand goes beyond a difference of opinion about the different methods of cooking rice.
The controversy over the BBC Food clip, and the backlash it sparked in certain Asian communities, speaks to a broader, long-standing debate over the intersection of food, ethnicity, and culture, the fundamental question of who can cook what food.
Appropriate and whitening food
Countless white chefs in recent years have been accused of cultural appropriation by creating foods from other ethnic groups using methods and phrases that are deemed "inauthentic", disrespectful, and sometimes wholly racist.
The restaurant did not differentiate between totally different and unique types of Asian cuisine, and grouped them together as generically Asian. And at the time of opening, it didn't seem to have any Asian chefs.
CNN contacted Ramsay's restaurant group for comment after the initial controversy.
Tokenism is when racial, ethnic, or cultural diversity is emphasized only on a symbolic level, without substantial effort to understand that culture, in Ramsay's case, labeling a restaurant "Asian" without taking the time to differentiate between these cuisines nuanced individual.
Food is not just sustenance, it carries history and heritage, which is why many people are deeply offended when these traditional cooking methods they are cast aside.
Sometimes chefs not only change cooking methods, they blatantly insult cuisine and home culture.
And then there are the chefs who don't fully acknowledge the ethnic origins of a dish, the equivalent of blanching food.
In response to the reaction, NYT finally added a line to Roman's recipe on its website, saying it "evokes stews found in southern India and parts of the Caribbean."
But some people have rejected the idea of cultural appropriation.
Setting limits around food, for example, saying that only Chinese can cook Chinese food, or that Chinese food can only be cooked in a certain way, such as those who react to the Ng video, seems the antithesis of this spirit of sharing. in our globalized world. .
But sharing is different from appropriating without respect, especially when the chefs who do it benefit from portraying those foods.
A reckoning in the food media.
Uncle Roger's video is the latest in a series of incidents that have drawn attention to food and culture issues. This summer there has been a reckoning on race and racism, embodied by the Black Lives Matter movement, which spread from the streets to newsrooms and businesses.
Within food, Bon Appetit, owned by Conde Nast, is the best known example. Current employees, including assistant food editor Sohla El-Waylly, accused the company of underpaying and exploiting employees of color, and viewers called the brand for numerous food grab cases.
Each time, the brand would issue an apology and a promise to improve, but it's been happening for years.
"In all these cases and more, BA has been called to appropriate, to decontextualize recipes from non-white cultures and to appoint" experts "without considering whether that person should, in fact, claim mastery of a cuisine that is not the yours, "wrote Joey Hernández, director of research for BA, in the statement.
These themes sound abstract at times, but they are linked and help perpetuate more Real-life inequalities, such as workplace discrimination, wage inequality, power imbalances, and whiteness prevalent in the food world.
It is possible that Ng and Patel do not intend that their respective videos, and their next collaboration, pose these questions.
But viewers' frustrations are inherently tied to the idea that there is an authentic way to cook fried rice, and that Patel's mistakes are made worse by the fact that she is a non-Chinese chef who presents herself as an authority on the plate.