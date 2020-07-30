The Uncle Roger controversy: why people are holding a video for cooking rice

(CNN) – On July 8, Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng uploaded a video to YouTube titled "DISGUSTED by this Egg Fried Rice Video," under his comic character "Uncle Roger."

In the video, Ng crashed BBC Food presenter Hersha Patel's unconventional way of cooking Chinese-style egg fried rice, which included draining the rice through a strainer after boiling.

"What is she doing? Oh my gosh. You're killing me, woman. Drain the – she's draining the rice with the strainer! How can you drain the rice with the strainer? This isn't pasta!" he exclaimed.

Soon after, he groaned, "You're ruining the rice," as Patel used tap water to wash it off of starch.

What Ng purported to be a comedy video sparked a storm of dismay and disbelief as it bounced off the Internet, garnering over 7 million views on YouTube and nearly 40 million on Twitter.

Many viewers, including Asian-American celebrities like writer Jenny Yang, scoffed at Patel's methods of deviating from the traditional way that Chinese egg fried rice is made. Patel had not washed the rice before boiling it. She had added too much water. I should have used a day's rice. The scrambled egg was overcooked instead of snot.

Ng, who lives in London, tried to calm the situation by filming a short clip with Patel announcing that they are planning a collaboration. "While this guy blew up like it was nobody's business, they tricked me," Patel said. in the video , claiming that she had simply been presenting the BBC recipe and that "I know how to cook rice".

The BBC has made no public comment on Ng or Patel's comments.

Rice is a staple ingredient in Asia, and has been adopted by cuisines worldwide since it was first domesticated in China more than 9,400 years ago, according to Chinese researchers. There are countless ways to make rice – you can steam it, fry it, slowly boil it in a broth like Italian risotto, or singe it to develop a crispy crust like Iranian tahdig.

But the issue at hand goes beyond a difference of opinion about the different methods of cooking rice.

The controversy over the BBC Food clip, and the backlash it sparked in certain Asian communities, speaks to a broader, long-standing debate over the intersection of food, ethnicity, and culture, the fundamental question of who can cook what food.

Appropriate and whitening food

Countless white chefs in recent years have been accused of cultural appropriation by creating foods from other ethnic groups using methods and phrases that are deemed "inauthentic", disrespectful, and sometimes wholly racist.

Last year, for example, an Asian food critic accused celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay of tokenism, after he launched a restaurant described in promotional material as "an authentic Asian food house."

The restaurant did not differentiate between totally different and unique types of Asian cuisine, and grouped them together as generically Asian. And at the time of opening, it didn't seem to have any Asian chefs.

"Japanese? Chinese? It's all Asian, who cares," wrote critic Angela Hui in a biting Instagram story.

CNN contacted Ramsay's restaurant group for comment after the initial controversy.

Tokenism is when racial, ethnic, or cultural diversity is emphasized only on a symbolic level, without substantial effort to understand that culture, in Ramsay's case, labeling a restaurant "Asian" without taking the time to differentiate between these cuisines nuanced individual.

Food is not just sustenance, it carries history and heritage, which is why many people are deeply offended when these traditional cooking methods they are cast aside.

Sometimes chefs not only change cooking methods, they blatantly insult cuisine and home culture.

A notorious example is Chinese-inspired restaurant Lucky Lee & # 39; s in New York. When it opened in 2019, White's owner said it would serve "clean" food that wouldn't make people feel "bloated and disgusting" afterward, implying that regular Chinese food was somehow unhealthy. That caused an uproar and the restaurant closed eight months later.

And then there are the chefs who don't fully acknowledge the ethnic origins of a dish, the equivalent of blanching food.

New York Times food columnist Alison Roman, also a white woman, gained fame online for her recipe for a "chickpea stew flavored with coconut and turmeric," which sounds a lot like an Indian or Jamaican curry. But in an interview with Jezebel, she said, "I am like you, this is not a curry … I have never made a curry." Roman's refusal to call it curry and his denial of its ethnicity led criticism Roxana Hadadi to call it "colonialism as a cuisine."

In response to the reaction, NYT finally added a line to Roman's recipe on its website, saying it "evokes stews found in southern India and parts of the Caribbean."

But some people have rejected the idea of ​​cultural appropriation.

Food control impedes innovation, some say: For example, fusion foods come from chefs who experiment with different cuisines. Many also point out that food is meant to be shared, and its power is often directly related to the experience of eating in community.

Setting limits around food, for example, saying that only Chinese can cook Chinese food, or that Chinese food can only be cooked in a certain way, such as those who react to the Ng video, seems the antithesis of this spirit of sharing. in our globalized world. .

But sharing is different from appropriating without respect, especially when the chefs who do it benefit from portraying those foods.

A reckoning in the food media.

Uncle Roger's video is the latest in a series of incidents that have drawn attention to food and culture issues. This summer there has been a reckoning on race and racism, embodied by the Black Lives Matter movement, which spread from the streets to newsrooms and businesses.

Within food, Bon Appetit, owned by Conde Nast, is the best known example. Current employees, including assistant food editor Sohla El-Waylly, accused the company of underpaying and exploiting employees of color, and viewers called the brand for numerous food grab cases.

For example, furious viewers pointed to the moment when Bon Appetit had a white chef demonstrate how to cook Vietnamese pho, titled "PSA: This is how you should eat Pho." There was also a time when the Filipino dessert Halo-halo was "reinvented" by filling it with gummy bears and popcorn, sparking readers' contempt.

Each time, the brand would issue an apology and a promise to improve, but it's been happening for years.

Following the explosive allegations this summer, the company released a statement in June, acknowledging that "BA's recipes for Vietnamese pho, mumbo sauce, flaky bread, and white kimchi erased all of the origins of these recipes, or worse still, the they ridiculed. "

"In all these cases and more, BA has been called to appropriate, to decontextualize recipes from non-white cultures and to appoint" experts "without considering whether that person should, in fact, claim mastery of a cuisine that is not the yours, "wrote Joey Hernández, director of research for BA, in the statement.

The Bon Appetit debacle also raised other questions about prejudice within established institutions. Who chooses which dishes have more coverage? Why do publications continue to use language that frames "ethnic" food as occasionally strange and often incomprehensible, for example, Bloomberg calling tofu a "white, chewy, and tasteless" food that people are "learning to love"? Bloomberg finally removed these phrases from his article after an international reaction.

And why do "ethnic" chefs, a euphemism for non-whites, often pay less? Bon Appetit fans were even more outraged when Somali chef Hawa Hassan revealed last month that he was only paid $ 400 per video and El-Waylly Blasted Bon Appetit for just paying him $ 50,000 to "primarily help white publishers with significantly less experience than me."

These themes sound abstract at times, but they are linked and help perpetuate more Real-life inequalities, such as workplace discrimination, wage inequality, power imbalances, and whiteness prevalent in the food world.

It is possible that Ng and Patel do not intend that their respective videos, and their next collaboration, pose these questions.

But viewers' frustrations are inherently tied to the idea that there is an authentic way to cook fried rice, and that Patel's mistakes are made worse by the fact that she is a non-Chinese chef who presents herself as an authority on the plate.