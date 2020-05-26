The Undertaker says something "really juicy" will be needed to get him back to WrestleMania | Newsdio

The Undertaker had a Boneyard Match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 this year in what was one of the first film matches hosted by WWE. He was highly praised by many fans and some even speculated that it could be a good way to end his career.

While doing an interview with Jan Murphy of The Toronto Sun, Taker discussed how he knows his career in the ring is coming to an end.

"I will never, ever, ever withdraw entirely. I may no longer enter the ring and fight, but I will always be involved in some way, I am safe within the industry. For 30 years, I have been a mainstay in the ring."

Taker noticed how the final episode of his WWE Network docuseries is not over yet and you are still not sure if that has closed it.

"It's hard to say right now. We haven't finished the last episode (of the docuseries). Right now, today, it's really hard to give you a definitive answer."

When the topic of working at WrestleMania 37 next year in Los Angeles is possible, Taker made it known that he doesn't have much interest in doing an empty arena match. He also mentioned how getting to WrestleMania again will take something interesting for him.

“It would be difficult trying to wait and make a match in an empty warehouse. You never say never, but to get to Mania again, it's going to take something very, very juicy. "

Taker also talked about the docuseries, his legacy, Shawn Michaels, and much more. You can see the full interview here.