The unemployment figures for May were shocking. This is how everyone misunderstood it

Instead, unemployment suddenly fell in May when employers added 2.5 million jobs. It was the best month for job growth since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began tracking the data in 1939. And employment increased for white, black, and Latino workers. Both women and men reported increases in employment and re-entered the workforce.

Although the labor market remains much weaker than it was before the pandemic, the data seems to show that it has at least stopped worsening. And that's good news, actually.

How could economists have been so wrong?

Like everyone else, they are in unknown territory, trying to forecast the economic impact of the pandemic. Other recent indicators, such as initial unemployment claims He continued to show millions of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits each week in May. And just two days ago an ADP report , one of the country's largest payroll processing companies, showed that the private sector lost 2.8 million jobs in May.

It's a "mystery" why the monthly jobs report contradicts those other data points, Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote in a research note, calling the May report "quite surprising."

"The biggest payroll surprise in history, by a gigantic margin, is probably due to a wave of hidden rehire," he said.

Unprecedented job losses

Economists' models often rely on past trends to predict the future. In the case of the coronavirus pandemic, there is simply no comparable time in history to use as a guide. They are learning as they go.

Some have recently attempted to expand beyond the traditional economic indicators observed by Wall Street, incorporating high-frequency data sets from technology companies into their forecast models. During the pandemic, they have been monitoring things like Google mobility data , Google searches for "unemployment", OpenTable reserves to reflect the health of the restaurant sector and the hours of work followed by work Homebase programming software

Recovery could have started much earlier than we thought

Aneta Markowska and Thomas Simons, economists at Jefferies, point out that some of those high-frequency data sets pointed to a low point in economic activity in mid-April, showing a gradual recovery since then.

"Unemployment claims did not fit that picture," they said. "We now know that the claims were wrong."

Noisy data

One possibility is that many people who were laid off during the pandemic did not apply for unemployment benefits, perhaps because they thought they would not qualify, while others were caught in long delays in processing. This could explain why the correlation between increased unemployment claims and data in the job report did not align.

The jobs report comes from household and business surveys reflecting the second week of May, and by then most states had begun to relax requests to stay home. Meanwhile, the government's Payroll Protection Plan funds may have helped many small businesses bring back the laid-off workers. The jobs report showed that restaurants and bars were the biggest job creators in May, with 1.37 million jobs.

The bottom line

The unexpected increase in jobs in May is, of course, good news. But even so, the job losses incurred during the pandemic are so devastating that the United States economy is far from a full recovery.

At 13.3%, the unemployment rate remains close to record highs, and employers have yet to add 19.6 million lost jobs since February. Job losses of that magnitude are so severe that they are more than double the 8.7 million jobs lost after the Great Recession, and in a much shorter period.

"We really need a new way of talking about recessions and recoveries in a post-Covid world," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, in a research note. "Calling May at the end of the recession really hurts the more than 19 million who are still unemployed and the extraordinary challenges we face as the economy struggles to reopen with the infection rate still high."