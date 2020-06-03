The unemployment rate in the United States could reach 20%. But there is light at the end of the tunnel.







Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expect the US economy to be. USA Cut another 8 million jobs in May, bringing the number of jobs lost during the coronavirus pandemic to 28.5 million, more than triple the number of jobs lost during the 2008 financial crisis.

That would bring the unemployment rate to almost 20%, a record. The Bureau of Labor Statistics, which will publish its employment report at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, began tracking monthly data in 1948.

The only positive side: we could be reaching the top.





