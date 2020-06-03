The unemployment rate in the United States could reach 20%. But there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expect the US economy to be. USA Cut another 8 million jobs in May, bringing the number of jobs lost during the coronavirus pandemic to 28.5 million, more than triple the number of jobs lost during the 2008 financial crisis.
That would bring the unemployment rate to almost 20%, a record. The Bureau of Labor Statistics, which will publish its employment report at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, began tracking monthly data in 1948.
The only positive side: we could be reaching the top.
It will get worse before it gets better
May, or perhaps June, will be the worst of the labor market crisis, before the unemployment rate drops rapidly in the second half of the year, economists at Goldman Sachs predict. However, the exact timing comes down to how many people will be back to work, and how fast.
That trend is expected to continue in this week's report, scheduled for Thursday morning. Another 1.8 million first-time claims and 20.1 million continuing claims are expected.
Still, one in four American workers, more than 40 million people total, has filed unemployment benefits for the first time during this crisis, and last week's 2.1 million new claims were 10 times higher than before. of the pandemic. The economic pain is far from over.
Rehiring is difficult to do
Although many economists predict that the unemployment rate will drop rapidly as people return to work, the coronavirus economy may not recover quickly.
Oxford Economics expects the unemployment rate to remain at 10% by the end of the year.
Even when companies welcome workers, they can only offer reduced hours, forcing more people into involuntary part-time jobs.
There is a lot of uncertainty about what the US job market will look like during the summer. Hopefully the worst is over and rebuilding can begin.