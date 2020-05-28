The unexpected and creative ways developers face remote work

So now you are working from home! You have your remote workstation set up, you and your partner have coordinated the babysitting, you enter a video call for a morning stop — and as soon as you start talking, your cat jumps on your desk and throws up a ball of hair.

Or maybe your son runs naked around the office. Or your co-worker has somehow been cloned into your Zoom background. Regardless, working from home for many game developers has really become an emphasis on "home," a space designed for rest, relaxation, and parenting, now you have to share space with a professional work. And that shows us!

During our report on how developers are dealing with the start of COVID-19, we took the time to ask what unexpected surprises have come up in video calls. Here are some of the remarkable stories we heard.

Evolving the video chat experience

The developers at Phoenix Labs have found some creative ways to make video chats interesting. According to VP of Operations Jeanne-Marie Owens, a visual effects artist recorded his office background and converted it to a zoom background as a gif. This seemed normal, until a version of her own head appeared under her desk, and she pushed it down in meetings.

The team also used Zoom to hold the studio's Magic the Gathering meetings and continue the women's meetings at the company that previously took place in person.

And at Netmarble, an employee has done his best to cheer on his teammates by exchanging costumes every day.

Children are now coworkers.

As we've mentioned in much of our reporting, game developers must now ship products while working alongside their children. Some developers said that their children would focus on school work, or else they would not bother them. Others have now seen the children of their co-workers running around the room without clothes.

"I really love it when people's children get naked in the background of a video," Owens said with a smile. "I think my favorite moment is probably when a parent is on a call, and you're having a conversation, and suddenly they are silenced. And you can see them talking off camera, and you can't hear what they're saying, but you know what they're saying. saying ".

"There's just that expression on their faces like 'I'm on a call!'

Owens said that since she is a mother herself, it is an expression that she knows she puts on when her two children decide to see what Mom is doing at work.

Tequila Works CEO Raúl Rubio noted that the microphones that help developers stay in touch with the studio are amazing at picking up the noises of home life. "There is no sound cancellation system capable of isolating dogs howling and asking for love, or children screaming, complaining and begging for something super important and critical, like a cookie or just saying 'I love you'." he explained. "They're adorable"

Blizzard Director of Global Internal Communications and Philanthropy, Kamini Tiwari, and Global Philanthropy Manager, Brittany Tompkins, said the COVID-19 pandemic overlapped with the first year that the company would implement an appropriate Day-to-Day program your child to work.

Since quarantine measures keep employees (and children) at home, the company recruited Blizzard alumni Chris Metzen, veteran art director Samwise Didier, and other developers to introduce children to the Blizzard workplace. with activities that cater to a range of different ages.

"Learning and growing is a core value at Blizzard," they explained. "We invest in learning opportunities for our employees, and this program is a great way to extend that to your children."

Metzen and Didier's respective experiences helped show how different children have different needs in programs like this: Metzen volunteered to read Snow Fight, a children's book licensed by Blizzard, while Didier prepared a series of basic tutorials for cunning kids to draw their own Warcraft character.

Pernicious Pets

Game-developing pets, of course, have paved the workspace, unaware that their owners are working hard to entertain thousands or millions of gamers. What need do you have of DAU and KPI? The bed next to the workspace is where they get cleaned, and they will, even if a team of developers is watching.

This, of course, is what Hyper Hippo Studio's head of studio Tristan Rattink did during a very important meeting. "I noticed that everyone started laughing at the call and of course I'm just looking at everyone and I don't realize it and they start laughing."

"I look back and Chewie is bathing completely, and not like a little facial bath. Like the worst part of the bath. Straight leg, full boyfriend."

It was a kind of fulfillment point for Rattink. "I guess this is life now," she recalled saying herself.

After Rattink told the story of this pesky feline, Emma Bullen, also from Hyper Hippo, chimed in with her cat's behavior. "He threw up on my feet during a meeting," she said impatiently.

A Netmarble developer shared a photo of his cat camping on his nice, warm laptop moments after posting an important video call.

Because dogs are perfect and never do anything wrong, this other Netmarble employee allowed his to join the team on important conference calls.

And in the meantime, at Failbetter Studios, editor Oliva Wood has been documenting her budding friendship with a … local squirrel. Her name is Chops, for a surprising set of chops that appears to be sporting her cheeks.

Is your studio dealing with quarantine in a unique way? Let us know by email at (protected email)