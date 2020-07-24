The United States accuses Russia again of sending arms and mercenaries to Libya





"It is assessed that the Russian Federation continues to violate the UN Security Council Resolution, UNSCR 1970, by actively providing military equipment and fighters to the front line of the conflict in Libya," said the United States Africa Command, which oversees United States military operations on the continent. A statement on Friday.

US officials have long accused Moscow of using the Russian mercenary team known as the Wagner Group to fight the Libyan civil war as part of an effort to extend Russia's influence in the oil-rich country of North Africa and at the same time establishing a presence on NATO's southern flank. .

"Russia uses the Wagner Group as a representative in Libya to establish a long-term presence in the Mediterranean Sea," said the African Command.

"They continue to seek to try to establish themselves in Libya," said Brig. Gen. Gregory Hadfield, the command's deputy chief intelligence officer, said in the statement.