The United States accuses Russia again of sending arms and mercenaries to Libya

"It is assessed that the Russian Federation continues to violate the UN Security Council Resolution, UNSCR 1970, by actively providing military equipment and fighters to the front line of the conflict in Libya," said the United States Africa Command, which oversees United States military operations on the continent. A statement on Friday.
US officials have long accused Moscow of using the Russian mercenary team known as the Wagner Group to fight the Libyan civil war as part of an effort to extend Russia's influence in the oil-rich country of North Africa and at the same time establishing a presence on NATO's southern flank. .
"Russia uses the Wagner Group as a representative in Libya to establish a long-term presence in the Mediterranean Sea," said the African Command.
"They continue to seek to try to establish themselves in Libya," said Brig. Gen. Gregory Hadfield, the command's deputy chief intelligence officer, said in the statement.
Contents
Russia and Turkey participate in Libya's civil war
US officials have described that both sides of the Libyan Civil War are increasingly dependent on foreign support.
The Tripoli-based, UN-recognized Government of National Accord received Turkey's support, including attacks by Turkey-funded Syrian drones and mercenaries, while its adversary, the Libyan National Army under General Khalifa Haftar was backed by Russian mercenaries and some Arab counties, including Egypt.
Amid a spike in fighting, President Donald Trump has spoken to several leaders in recent days about the situation in the country, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who has threatened to send troops to Libya if forces align with The National Accord Government continues to advance.
Trump also spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, but the Libyan issue was not mentioned in official readings of the White House or Kremlin call.
The Africa Command also released images on Friday purporting to show Russian military equipment operated by Wagner Group mercenaries, including Russian armored vehicles stationed near where the largest fight between Tripoli and Haftar forces is taking place.
"The United States African Command has increasing evidence that Russia, through the Wagner Group, continues to station military equipment in Libya capable of carrying out kinetic operations there. Aerial images show Wagner's forces and equipment in the front line of the Libyan conflict in Sirte, "the statement said.
"The type and volume of equipment demonstrates an intention toward sustained offensive combat action capabilities, not humanitarian aid, and indicates that the Russian Defense Ministry is supporting these operations," said Maj. Gen. Bradford Gering, director of operations for the Commando de Africa, in a statement.
The Pentagon publishes new images showing Russia's alleged involvement
The indictment comes amid intense tensions between Washington and Moscow over a variety of issues. In recent days, the United States has accused Russia of a wide range of activities, including testing a space-based anti-satellite weapon, cyber attacks on organizations involved in the development of coronavirus vaccines, and human rights abuses.
Images released by the Africa Command purport to show Russian military cargo planes, including the IL-76s, which supply the Wagner fighters, as well as Russian air defense equipment, including the SA-22 missile systems at a Libyan air base under the control of Haftar's forces.
The African Command also provided an image showing them to be "ambush protected Wagner utility trucks and Russian mine-armored vehicles" operating near Sirte, Libya, near the front line of the conflict between the forces Haftar's and Libyan government forces National Accord which is backed by the Turkish army and Turkish-funded Syrian mercenaries.
The report also said that 3,500 to 3,800 Syrian fighters, paid by the Turkish government and with the promise of Turkish citizenship, have joined the ranks of the National Accord Government.
Turkish drone attacks have also bolstered the Tripoli-based National Accord government side, and UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said earlier this month that Turkish Bayraktar TB-2 drones in Libya "They have carried out intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations and attacks on front lines, supply lines and logistics bases" since 2019.
"In July last year, they attacked the Jufrah airfield controlled by the Libyan National Army, destroying several command and control nodes, as well as two transport planes," Wallace said.
The presence of Russian and Turkish forces in such close proximity to the possibility of Egyptian troops coming into conflict has led some US officials to worry about a major escalation in the conflict.