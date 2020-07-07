The United States accuses the children of the former President of Panama of bribery and money laundering

PANAMA CITY – US prosecutors charged two sons of former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli in connection with the bribery and money laundering linked to Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, according to a federal complaint released Monday.

Luis Enrique Martinelli, 38, and Ricardo Alberto Martinelli, 40, were arrested earlier in the day in Guatemala City while trying to board a flight to Panama and facing extradition to the United States, Guatemalan police said in a statement.

A spokesman for the Martinelli family did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the charges.

But the family said in a statement after the arrest that they were working to ensure that the children have legal assistance in Guatemala and can transfer the proceedings to Panama.

Odebrecht has been at the center of a powerful Latin American corruption scandal discovered in 2014, in which the company paid more than $ 700 million in bribes to government officials in various countries.

The United States Department of Justice said in a statement that Martinelli's children are accused of having been intermediaries for the payment of approximately $ 28 million in bribes from Odebrecht to a high-ranking official of Panama between 2009 and 2014, the period when his father was in office. .

The criminal complaint filed in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, on June 27, described the brothers as "close relatives" of the official, without providing further details.

The complaint also alleges that the couple managed secret bank accounts under the names of shell companies to facilitate the payment of bribes, with many transactions conducted through US banks.

Former President Martinelli and his successor, Juan Carlos Varela, last week were barred from leaving Panama while under investigation for money laundering in separate corruption cases.