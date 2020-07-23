The United States and the United Kingdom accuse Russia of launching a new space weapon





It is the first time that the United States has accused Moscow of testing such a weapon.

"The United States Space Command has evidence that Russia conducted a non-destructive test of a space-based anti-satellite weapon," the command said in a statement, saying that on July 15, Russia "injected a new object into orbit. since Cosmos 2543, "a Russian satellite that has been in orbit since 2019.

The statement added that the new "object" was launched near another Russian satellite, an activity the command said was "inconsistent with the system's declared mission as an inspection satellite."

"Actions of this type threaten the peaceful use of space and risk causing debris that could pose a threat to the satellites and space systems on which the world depends. We call on Russia to avoid further testing," said the deputy marshal. Air Harvey Smyth, the head of the UK Space Directorate said in a statement.