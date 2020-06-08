The United States Army considers removing the names of Confederate leaders from bases.

The official said that although McCarthy believes he could unilaterally rename the facility, he would need a consultation with the White House, Congress and state and local governments.

Army facilities named after Confederate leaders include Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, and Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia.

The news comes as the country continues to see widespread protests surrounding the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed last month in police custody in Minneapolis.

Protesters have demanded justice for Floyd and have tried to draw attention to decades of police brutality against black Americans as a result of what they say is institutionalized racism in law enforcement agencies.