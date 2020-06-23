The United States' attempt to extend the arms embargo to Iran under consideration at the UN Security Council

The United Nations Security Council is ready to review the United States' call to extend the arms embargo on Iran indefinitely, according to a report released Tuesday.

The United States has reportedly drafted a draft resolution for the 15-member council urging it to extend the embargo beyond the scheduled expiration date for October this year.

While the resolution only needs nine of the 15 votes to pass, it cannot receive any veto from Britain, China, France or Russia to pass it, according to Reuters.

Signs that Russia and China will vote against this resolution are already evident.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) approved a resolution on Friday condemning Iran's lack of compliance and transparency in its nuclear program.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said Iran needed to clearly address questions about "possible undeclared nuclear material and activities related to nuclear energy."

The resolution presented by France, Germany and the United Kingdom passed 25-2, with seven abstentions. China and Russia were the only two nations that voted against the resolution.

China accused the United States of "intimidating" Iran, and suggested that Iran was simply mingling in the tense relations the West has recently had with China.

The new draft resolution would not only prohibit Iran from selling or supplying weapons, but would also prohibit other countries from supplying arms to the Islamic Republic, according to Reuters, which reportedly gained access to the project.

"Iran will be able to buy new fighter jets like Russia's SU-30 and China's J-10," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a tweet on Tuesday. "With these highly lethal aircraft, Europe and Asia could be in Iran's sights."

"The United States will never allow this to happen," added Pompeo.

Iran has broken parts of the agreement reached under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iranian nuclear deal, after President Trump withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, calling the deal "decaying and rotten."

Instead, the United States reinstated the severe sanctions, drawing criticism from security experts who said the move would make nuclear nonproliferation efforts less secure.

Last week's IAEA resolution marked the first time that France, Germany and the United Kingdom sided with the United States after Trump withdrew from the deal.

"This is the first time in history that an IAEA member state has denied the access it is required to provide," IAEA Ambassador Jackie Wolcott said in a statement on Friday.

"Nothing less than the full implementation of Iran's safeguards obligations is acceptable," added Wolcott.