The United States Attorney for New York refuses to resign after Barr reveals that he is "resigning"

In a surprising plot twist, US Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman released a statement Friday night stating that he will not, in fact, resign, in direct contradiction of an announcement that he would resign hours earlier by Attorney General William Barr. .

"I found out in a press release from the Attorney General tonight that he was 'resigning' as the United States Attorney," Berman said in a statement. posted on the Twitter account of the Southern District of New York.

"I have not resigned, and do not intend to resign, my position, for which I was appointed by the judges of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York," Berman's statement continued.

"I will resign when the Senate confirms a candidate designated by the president," he continued.

Berman's refusal to resign from the position he has held for two and a half years now establishes a power struggle with the Justice Department over arguably the most prestigious U.S. attorney's office in the country, the Southern District of New York, based in Manhattan. , just five months before the presidential election.

At midnight, New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, tweeted that he will invite Berman to testify before the committee on Wednesday, during a scheduled hearing on Barr.

"The United States is right to expect the worst from Bill Barr, who has repeatedly interfered in criminal investigations on behalf of Trump," Nadler tweeted.

"We have a hearing on this issue on Wednesday. We welcome Mr. Berman's testimony and invite him to testify. "

In his statement, Berman promised that his investigations, some of which relate directly to Trump or his closest aides, "will advance without delay or interruption" until his replacement is confirmed.

"I appreciate every day that I work with the men and women of this Office to seek justice without fear or favor, and I intend to ensure that the important cases of this Office continue unhindered."

He signed the statement with his title: United States Attorney, Southern District of New York.

Berman's ongoing investigations are reportedly including investigations into the finances of Trump's inaugural celebrations and billions in loans from Deutsche Bank made to the Trump company and the businesses of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Berman's office is also reportedly investigating whether Trump's lawyer and confidant Rudy Giuliani violated lobbying laws by acting as an intermediary for the president in Ukraine.

His office is also investigating the Turkish Halkbank for allegedly violating the United States' trade sanctions against Iran.

In his next report, former national security adviser John Bolton claims that Trump told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he would block the investigation in exchange for Erdogan releasing an American pastor jailed in Turkey.