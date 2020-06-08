The United States demands that Britain hand over Prince Andrew for questioning about Epstein's bond, as he says he offered help three times.





The request, initiated by federal prosecutors at the Manhattan US Attorney's office, is part of a mutual legal assistance treaty application, a form of cooperation between countries for assistance in the investigation or prosecution of criminal offenses, submitted to the Central Office from the United Kingdom, According to the source.

A spokesman for the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, Nick Biase, said: "I cannot comment publicly on communications with foreign governments on investigative matters, including confirmation or denial of the existence of such communications." .

In a statement Monday, Prince Andrew's legal team said "any search for a request for mutual legal assistance would be disappointing."

They said the Justice Department had told them "that the Duke is not and has never been a" target "of his criminal investigations into Epstein" and that Prince Andrew "has offered to assist as a DOJ witness at least three times this year "

Criticizing what they described as a breach of confidentiality by the Justice Department, they said that by stating that Prince Andrew has not cooperated, "perhaps they are seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance offered." Buckingham Palace and the UK Home Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Although Epstein died in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges of sexual abuse of underage girls and running a sex trafficking network, prosecutors continued to investigate people they believe helped Epstein carry out an alleged operation. of sex trafficking for several years. Prince Andrew has been under public pressure to explain his relationship with Epstein and the allegations of one of his accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre. She has alleged that she was forced to have sexual encounters with the prince while he was a minor. In a 2015 federal court filing, Giuffre alleged that Epstein forced her to perform sexual acts with several prominent men, including Prince Andrew in 2001. They have all denied the allegations. In a BBC interview in November, Prince Andrew said he had never met Giuffre, and suggested that a photo of the two could have been tampered with. "I can tell you categorically that I don't recall ever meeting her at all. I don't recall taking a picture and I have consistently and frequently said that we never had any kind of sexual contact," she said. He also said after appearing on the BBC that he was "ready to assist any appropriate law enforcement agency with its investigations, if necessary." The prince said he would be willing to testify or give an oath statement on the case, but that "he would have to take all the legal advice there was … But if the urge came to an end and the legal advice was to do so." then I would be forced to do it. " Subsequently, the FBI and federal prosecutors contacted Prince Andrew's attorney to interview the prince about Epstein, but Prince Andrew's team provided "null" cooperation, according to US Attorney Geoffrey Berman in Manhattan, who took the rare step of announcing publicly his frustrations with the situation. "It is only fair that people know whether Prince Andrew has followed through on that public commitment," Berman said at a press conference in January outside the Epstein Mansion in Manhattan. "To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation." Nearly two months later, Berman said Prince Andrew had "completely closed the door" by voluntarily cooperating with his investigation, and said his office was "considering his options." But Prince Andrew's legal team responded Monday that "these statements were inaccurate and should not have been made."

