The United States demands that Prince Andrew spill beans on Epstein's ties, according to a report

According to reports, US prosecutors have demanded that the UK hand over Prince Andrew to face questions about his ties to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Department of Justice ignored Buckingham Palace in submitting a request for "Mutual Legal Assistance" (MLA) to the UK Home Office to compel disgraced royalty to testify, according to The Sun.

The MLA enables cooperation between the US. USA And the UK when evidence needs to be gathered in a criminal offense prosecution or investigation.

If the British government approves, the FBI could ask the Duke of York, 60, to be forced to testify as a witness under oath if he refuses to cooperate.

Unlike his mother, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Andrew has no sovereign immunity from prosecution. If forced to testify, he could still do it behind closed doors, according to the report.

"It is a great declaration of intent of the USA. And it moves Andrew to the scope of a criminal investigation." Frankly, it's also a diplomatic nightmare, "a source told The Sun.

"The Justice Department does not make a request of this nature lightly, especially one involving a member of the British royal family. It puts the UK government in a very difficult position, and the Duke of York even more. ”

Prince Andrew has resisted all previous attempts by United States authorities to try to shed light on Epstein's sex trafficking network.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a victim of Epstein, has long claimed that the financier forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew three times, beginning when she was 17 in 2001.

Prince Andrew has vehemently denied his claims.

The Duke of York was kicked out of his royal duties six months ago after trying to justify his friendship with the dead billionaire Epstein in a BBC interview in a train crash.