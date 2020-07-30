The United States economy has just had its worst quarter on record

But this is not an ordinary recession. The combination of public health and economic crises is unprecedented, and the numbers cannot fully convey the difficulties millions of Americans face.
The pandemic pushed the economy off a cliff. The fall in GDP was almost four times worse than during the peak of the financial crisis, when GDP fell 8.4% in the fourth quarter of 2008.
Quarterly GDP numbers are expressed as an annualized rate. This means that the economy did not actually contract in a third of the first quarter to the second. The annualized rate measures how much the economy would grow or decrease if conditions persisted for 12 months. But by any measure, the second quarter remains the worst on record.
The United States only began keeping quarterly GDP records in 1947, making it difficult to compare the current recession with the Great Depression. That said, in 1932 the US economy contracted 12.9%.
