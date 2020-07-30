The United States economy has just had its worst quarter on record

Business halted during the close of the pandemic in the spring of this year, and the United States plunged into its first recession in 11 years, ending the longest economic expansion in United States history.

A recession is commonly defined as two consecutive quarters of declining gross domestic product, the most comprehensive measure of the economy. Between January and March, GDP decreased 5%.

But this is not an ordinary recession. The combination of public health and economic crises is unprecedented, and the numbers cannot fully convey the difficulties millions of Americans face.

The pandemic pushed the economy off a cliff. The fall in GDP was almost four times worse than during the peak of the financial crisis, when GDP fell 8.4% in the fourth quarter of 2008.