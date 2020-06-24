The United States economy is trying to recover. Trump's latest moves won't help

"This is exactly the wrong move at the wrong time. We are slowly moving towards the same mistakes we made during the Great Depression," said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM International.
"This is not the time to start a trade war and (we) simply cannot believe that the WTO cannot find a better solution," Win Thin, global head of monetary strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, wrote in a note. customers on Wednesday.
& # 39; Like a bad horror movie & # 39;
"Recovering these tariffs would be like a bad horror movie," Neil Herrington, senior vice president for the Americas at the United States Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement Tuesday.
Although the tariffs could help aluminum manufacturers, they would add to the pain for the already struggling auto industry.
"If anything, it's more likely to hurt American companies than help them," said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC. "It will increase costs for producers and consumers."
While US tariffs in Canada would have a relatively small impact on the economy, "that's certainly not what you want to do when you're trying to get out of a strong recession," Faucher said.
Immigration policies & # 39; myopic & # 39;
Similarly, it is a strange time to crack down on immigration. However, the Trump administration introduced new visa restrictions that allow immigrants to work temporarily in the United States.
Trump signed an immigration proclamation in April addressed to people outside the United States who were trying to legally migrate to the country. The order was set to expire, but will now run until the end of 2020 and be expanded to include some guest worker visas.
But economists cautioned that restricting immigration is another policy mistake, especially during a pandemic.
"We are in the midst of a medical crisis. The last thing we want to do is discourage skilled workers from coming to the United States and help us solve the problems we have," Faucher said.
Even before the pandemic, the US economy. USA It was growing too slowly in part due to an aging population. The underlying growth of the workforce is as weak as it has been since the end of World War II, according to Faucher. That in turn makes it more difficult to pay for Baby Boomers retirement.
"I am concerned that this is short-sighted," Faucher said.
Return of populism: just in time for November
Taken together, immigration and trade policies threaten to offset some of the enormous positives from the unprecedented stimulus unleashed by Congress and the White House.
Economists have largely applauded the emergency aid, which included stimulus controls for households and forgivable loans for small businesses.
"I give the administration high marks in the first rounds of aid," said Brusuelas of RSM. "But the threat of triggering a transatlantic trade war is not in the spirit of what they have done since the start of the pandemic."
That is why analysts say the movements have more to do with politics than with the economy.
"These two issues, immigration and tariffs, are crucial to Trump's reelection," wrote Greg Valliere, chief US policy strategist at AGF Investments, in a note to clients on Wednesday. "It needs to show testosterone on both fronts … Trump's populist base demands jobs and protectionism."
But the risk is that by bowing to his base, Trump hinders the recovery required to win reelection.