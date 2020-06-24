The United States economy is trying to recover. Trump's latest moves won't help

"This is exactly the wrong move at the wrong time. We are slowly moving towards the same mistakes we made during the Great Depression," said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM International.

Economists agree that the Great Depression was exacerbated by tariff policies, that is, the Smoot-Hawley Act of 1930, which imposed tariffs on all countries that sent products to the United States. Business partners quickly retaliated by applying tariffs on American products.

"For many of us, Smoot-Hawley was a joke on 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'. This is not a joke. This is very serious," said Brusuelas. "It would be a significant policy error that would jeopardize the incipient recovery."

Trump's tariff threats are part of a battle between the United States and Europe over government subsidies to aircraft manufacturers. The World Trade Organization ruled in 2018 that the European Union helped Airbus with unfair subsidies, clearing the way for new tariffs from the United States. The Trump administration said this week that it plans to retaliate by applying tariffs on Europe's products worth $ 3.1 billion, including olives, chocolate, gin and yogurt.

But these tariffs would only add to the great uncertainty in the world economy at this time. The International Monetary Fund lowered its global growth forecast on Wednesday, warning of a contraction of nearly 5% in 2020.

"This is not the time to start a trade war and (we) simply cannot believe that the WTO cannot find a better solution," Win Thin, global head of monetary strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, wrote in a note. customers on Wednesday.

& # 39; Like a bad horror movie & # 39;

The Trump administration is also pressuring Canada to impose quotas to curb aluminum exports, or else it will reduce a 10% tariff on the metal, Politico reported.

"Recovering these tariffs would be like a bad horror movie," Neil Herrington, senior vice president for the Americas at the United States Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement Tuesday.

Although the tariffs could help aluminum manufacturers, they would add to the pain for the already struggling auto industry.

"If anything, it's more likely to hurt American companies than help them," said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC. "It will increase costs for producers and consumers."

The trade war between the United States and China has already shown that protectionism can depress business spending, decrease confidence, and disrupt supply chains. That's not to mention the blow it hits the S&P 500, as companies like Nike ( NKE ) and Apple ( AAPL ) generate a large part of your sales abroad.

While US tariffs in Canada would have a relatively small impact on the economy, "that's certainly not what you want to do when you're trying to get out of a strong recession," Faucher said.

Immigration policies & # 39; myopic & # 39;

Similarly, it is a strange time to crack down on immigration. However, the Trump administration introduced new visa restrictions that allow immigrants to work temporarily in the United States.

Trump signed an immigration proclamation in April addressed to people outside the United States who were trying to legally migrate to the country. The order was set to expire, but will now run until the end of 2020 and be expanded to include some guest worker visas.

The proclamation cited a desire to "protect unemployed Americans from the threat of competition for scarce jobs from new legal permanent residents."

But economists cautioned that restricting immigration is another policy mistake, especially during a pandemic.

"We are in the midst of a medical crisis. The last thing we want to do is discourage skilled workers from coming to the United States and help us solve the problems we have," Faucher said.

Even before the pandemic, the US economy. USA It was growing too slowly in part due to an aging population. The underlying growth of the workforce is as weak as it has been since the end of World War II, according to Faucher. That in turn makes it more difficult to pay for Baby Boomers retirement.

"I am concerned that this is short-sighted," Faucher said.

Thomas Donohue, CEO of the United States Chamber of Commerce, criticized the policy as a "stern and radical attempt to restrict legal immigration."

"Placing a 'not welcome' sign for engineers, IT experts, doctors, nurses and other workers will not help our country, it will stop us," Donohue said in comments that echoed criticism of the Business Round Table.

Return of populism: just in time for November

Taken together, immigration and trade policies threaten to offset some of the enormous positives from the unprecedented stimulus unleashed by Congress and the White House.

Economists have largely applauded the emergency aid, which included stimulus controls for households and forgivable loans for small businesses.

"I give the administration high marks in the first rounds of aid," said Brusuelas of RSM. "But the threat of triggering a transatlantic trade war is not in the spirit of what they have done since the start of the pandemic."

That is why analysts say the movements have more to do with politics than with the economy.

The latest polls show that Trump follows Joe Biden nationally and backward in the rust belt states.

"These two issues, immigration and tariffs, are crucial to Trump's reelection," wrote Greg Valliere, chief US policy strategist at AGF Investments, in a note to clients on Wednesday. "It needs to show testosterone on both fronts … Trump's populist base demands jobs and protectionism."

But the risk is that by bowing to his base, Trump hinders the recovery required to win reelection.