The United States Embassy in Seoul supports the protests with the Black Lives Matter banner

The United States Embassy in Seoul has expressed its support for the Black Lives Matter movement by hanging a huge banner outside their building with the same message.

After George Floyd's death while in police custody, protests erupted across the United States and have spread to all parts of the world.

In South Korea, citizens also voiced support for the anti-racism and police reform movement, appearing at protests last week with signs saying "May George Floyd rest in peace" and "Koreans for the life of blacks matter" .

The United States Embassy has now added its support with the banner, which simply says "Black Lives Matter," and a tweet explaining its stance.

“The Embassy of the United States stands in solidarity with fellow Americans who cry and peacefully protest to demand positive change. Our #BlackLivesMatter banner shows our support for the fight against racial injustice and police brutality as we strive to be a more inclusive and just society, "the embassy tweeted Saturday, along with the black-and-white banner image.

The U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris retweeted the message and added a quote from President John F. Kennedy. He also said, "The United States is a free and diverse nation … from that diversity we gain our strength."

According to Reuters, the embassy has previously shown support for social movements, last year it hung a rainbow banner in support of the LGBTQ community. The same flag is currently hanging over the Black Lives Matter banner.