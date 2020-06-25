The United States establishes a daily registry of new coronavirus cases

The US hit a record high yesterday in new daily coronavirus cases at 38,672, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Overall, the United States has seen more than 2.38 million confirmed cases as of Thursday, according to the Johns Hopkins University Heat Map.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The death toll from the US coronavirus is approximately 121,979. Peaks have been reported in cases across the country, with states such as Florida, Texas, and California particularly affected.

Florida saw a record number of cases Tuesday, according to a report from the state Department of Health. There were 5,508 new coronavirus cases as of midnight Tuesday and 44 more COVID-19 related deaths.

In Texas, new COVID-19 infections broke the 5,000 mark on Tuesday for the first time, a week after they first topped 4,000 in a single day. Amid the spike in cases, Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that everyone who goes to a state test site will receive a free set of three-layer surgical masks.

Hospitalizations have also increased to record numbers in Texas, with the recent surge even leading to the nation's largest children's hospital to begin admitting adult patients in Houston.

CORONAVIRUS "WILL ALWAYS BE WITH US", SAYS THE LEADING EPIDEMIOLOGIST

California reported a record increase in cases on Wednesday and Los Angeles County had the most cases in the country, with 88,262 total cases as of June 23, according to the CDC, which reports statistics from USAFacts.org.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti urged residents to stay home on Wednesday amid a sharp rise in coronavirus cases as businesses continue to reopen.

Fox News' Brie Stimson, Michael Ruiz, Ann W. Schmidt contributed to this report.