The United States government will fund and conduct studies on three possible coronavirus vaccines, says Fauci.

The phase 3 trials, which generally involve tens of thousands of people and measure whether a vaccine is safe and effective, will start with one by Moderna in July, then an Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine in August and another by Johnson & Johnson in September.

The financing and timing of the trial were first reported by the Wall Street Journal. CNN has contacted the companies for comment.

"The coronavirus vaccine effort is progressing very well and we expect more than one candidate vaccine to be in advanced clinical trials in early summer," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN. "This is good news for the overall coronavirus vaccine effort."

Each Phase 3 trial is expected to be conducted at more than 50 sites, primarily in the United States, but possibly also in other countries. The trials, which are expected to include around 30,000 people, will begin only after there is sufficient evidence of safety and efficacy from the early stages of the trial.