The United States government will fund and conduct studies on three possible coronavirus vaccines, says Fauci.

The phase 3 trials, which generally involve tens of thousands of people and measure whether a vaccine is safe and effective, will start with one by Moderna in July, then an Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine in August and another by Johnson & Johnson in September.
The financing and timing of the trial were first reported by the Wall Street Journal. CNN has contacted the companies for comment.
"The coronavirus vaccine effort is progressing very well and we expect more than one candidate vaccine to be in advanced clinical trials in early summer," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN. "This is good news for the overall coronavirus vaccine effort."
Each Phase 3 trial is expected to be conducted at more than 50 sites, primarily in the United States, but possibly also in other countries. The trials, which are expected to include around 30,000 people, will begin only after there is sufficient evidence of safety and efficacy from the early stages of the trial.
The US government. USA You could also plan phase 3 trials for additional vaccines against the coronavirus currently under development. According to the World Health Organization, there are currently 10 vaccines in human trials and 126 more under development.
Fauci said the funding decision came from the Department of Health and Human Services, in consultation with the National Institute of Health and other agencies. He also said that the test plans still follow the schedule he suggested in the past: a large-scale vaccine by the end of the year or early next year.
Last week, Fauci said the United States should have 100 million doses of a candidate coronavirus vaccine by early 2021, but many doctors warn that this is an ambitious goal. He has also said there will be "more than one winner" in the Covid-19 vaccine field on Tuesday.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US USA It approaches two million, and more than 112,000 Americans have died.