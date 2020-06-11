The United States has exceeded 2 million cases of Covid-19

If you found that you no longer disinfect your hands as often or become more forgiving with unnecessary trips abroad, you are not alone.

This unintended phenomenon is "precautionary fatigue," and you are to blame for your brain.

You were probably on the lookout for the onset of the pandemic, constantly keeping up to date to make sure you didn't get infected with the coronavirus or infect others. The threat was new and urgent for your brain. Driven by the human instinct for self-preservation, the new fear motivated him to enthusiastically adhere to the recommended safety precautions.

Fast forward three months, and that sense of immediacy may have faded. Precautionary fatigue "occurs when people show little motivation or energy to meet safety guidelines," said Jacqueline Gollan, who has two professorships at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine: one in psychiatry and behavioral science, and another in obstetrics and gynecology.

"It is reflected when we become impatient with the warnings, or do not believe that the warnings are real or relevant, or we dismiss the real risk," he added. "And by doing that, we then bend the rules or stop safety behaviors like washing hands, wearing masks, and social distancing."

