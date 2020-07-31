The United States has never delayed a presidential election, even during the war.







Beyond that, every previous war president, who faces the significant challenge of holding elections in the midst of war (whether against another nation or a virus) has never regressed.

In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln was in the midst of the Civil War, at the helm of a nation at war with itself. He was faced with the challenging logistics of holding elections with soldiers on the battlefields and dampening hopes for his own re-election, prompting advisers to suggest a delay.

But it happened as scheduled.

"The election, along with its incidental and undesirable conflicts, has also worked well," said Lincoln days after winning it. "It has shown that a popular government can hold a national election, in the midst of a great civil war."