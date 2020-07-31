The United States has never delayed a presidential election, even during the war.

Beyond that, every previous war president, who faces the significant challenge of holding elections in the midst of war (whether against another nation or a virus) has never regressed.
In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln was in the midst of the Civil War, at the helm of a nation at war with itself. He was faced with the challenging logistics of holding elections with soldiers on the battlefields and dampening hopes for his own re-election, prompting advisers to suggest a delay.
But it happened as scheduled.
"The election, along with its incidental and undesirable conflicts, has also worked well," said Lincoln days after winning it. "It has shown that a popular government can hold a national election, in the midst of a great civil war."
During the two world wars, expanded mail voting for troops on the battlefront worldwide ensured successful presidential elections. This spring, Chicago broke a World War II-era record for vote-by-mail applications, with 118,000 voters requesting ballots for the March primaries in Illinois.
Preceding I was broken by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt when he ran for a third and then a fourth term in 1940 and 1944 … and inspired the deadlines set in the 22nd Amendment.
In 2004, there was concern that a terrorist attack could be scheduled to disrupt the first federal elections after September 11, and it was reported that elections could be delayed if such an attack occurred. But then-national security adviser Condoleezza Rice tried to shut down speculation, citing the country's precedent.
"We have had elections in this country when we were at war, even when we were in civil war, and we should have the elections on time," he said at the time. "No one is thinking of postponing the elections."
Another note: no incumbent president has lost reelection during a war.
Point: By suggesting delaying the November election, Trump would be breaking the American tradition of never shy away from proceeding with a national vote, even during our most difficult times.