The United States is about to hit 3 million greedy cases. So are the days leading up to that bleak milestone

It has overwhelmed hospitals in just a few days, forced people to reimagine their Christmas celebrations, and fueled a debate about reopening schools. Now, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases is approaching 3 million.

While the future of the pandemic in the United States is still unclear, this is what happened in the past few days.

Attendees clustered for hours before President Donald Trump greeted them last week at Mount Rushmore. During his comments, the President mentioned the virus once, at the top of his comments, thanking those who work to combat it.

The following day, Trump delivered a speech in the South Lawn of the White House, where few guests seemed to practice social distancing and many did not wear masks.

He made a misleading claim that 99% of coronavirus cases in the United States are "totally harmless."

The beaches were full for the fourth of July

Some Americans altered their traditional 4th of July celebrations, while others flocked to the beaches to enjoy the holiday weekend.

Crowds were seen in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Coney Island in New York and the beaches of San Diego in California. In Miami and Los Angeles, the beaches remained empty after authorities kept them closed over the weekend.

People have waited several hours to get tested

Covid-19's testing capacity has increased dramatically since March, but the recent increase in cases is causing long queues to be tested and results slow.

Some people waited more than four hours Monday at free access test sites in Wisconsin, reported CNN affiliate WKOW. Similar wait times were seen in New Orleans and Austin.

In Denver, a testing site at the Pepsi Center closed in a few hours after administering nearly 2,100 tests on Tuesday. About 500 people were still in line when workers stopped allowing cars to enter the facility, CNW affiliate KWGN reported.

Some hospitals reached capacity

Dozens of intensive care units in Florida hospitals near Miami, Orlando and Tampa have reached capacity and there is concern that more hospitals may be next.

The number of daily hospitalizations in numerous states has increased, making critical resources, such as staff, beds, and fans, scarce.

In the Rio Grande Valley of Texas, a hospital in the city of Weslaco installed a tent outside to help cope with the influx of Covid-19 patients, CNN affiliate KVEO reported.

A debate arose about school reopens

The debate over how schools would reopen in the fall has intensified this week amid concerns about the coronavirus.

Florida schools were ordered to reopen in August "at least five days a week for all students," according to the state department of education.

Teachers in some of Florida's largest school districts are standing back and gathering to protest.

Meanwhile, Trump is putting pressure on governors to reopen the school this fall.

"We are going to put a lot of pressure on governors and everyone else to open schools and open them," Trump said at a White House event on Tuesday.

MLS Returns Despite Coronavirus Concerns

An entire team has withdrawn, individual players have chosen not to participate and some games have been postponed from the opening day of Major League Soccer's MLS Comeback Tournament.

The modified league tournament in Orlando, Florida will begin Wednesday after more than a dozen people, including FC Dallas and Nashville SC players, have tested positive for the virus.