The United States is about to hit 3 million greedy cases. So are the days leading up to that bleak milestone

It has overwhelmed hospitals in just a few days, forced people to reimagine their Christmas celebrations, and fueled a debate about reopening schools. Now, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases is approaching 3 million.
While the future of the pandemic in the United States is still unclear, this is what happened in the past few days.
The following day, Trump delivered a speech in the South Lawn of the White House, where few guests seemed to practice social distancing and many did not wear masks.
The beaches were full for the fourth of July
Some Americans altered their traditional 4th of July celebrations, while others flocked to the beaches to enjoy the holiday weekend.
Crowds were seen in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Coney Island in New York and the beaches of San Diego in California. In Miami and Los Angeles, the beaches remained empty after authorities kept them closed over the weekend.
People have waited several hours to get tested
Covid-19's testing capacity has increased dramatically since March, but the recent increase in cases is causing long queues to be tested and results slow.
Some hospitals reached capacity
The number of daily hospitalizations in numerous states has increased, making critical resources, such as staff, beds, and fans, scarce.
A debate arose about school reopens
The debate over how schools would reopen in the fall has intensified this week amid concerns about the coronavirus.
Teachers in some of Florida's largest school districts are standing back and gathering to protest.
"We are going to put a lot of pressure on governors and everyone else to open schools and open them," Trump said at a White House event on Tuesday.
The modified league tournament in Orlando, Florida will begin Wednesday after more than a dozen people, including FC Dallas and Nashville SC players, have tested positive for the virus.