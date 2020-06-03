The United States is in crisis and stocks are booming. Is the market broken?

The S&P 500 closed Tuesday at the highest level in nearly three months. The Nasdaq has soared 40% since March 23, fueled by resistance from Big Tech, and is now a surprising distance from all-time highs.

There are two main reasons for this: an unprecedented stimulus from the Federal Reserve, and investors who don't want to miss the monstrous returns once the economy recovers.

Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM International, said he does not recall a time when the disconnect between Wall Street and the real economy was so great. He blamed in part for the sharp decline in the number of public companies in the United States.

"The market is broken. It no longer reflects a future perspective that is truly aligned in the real economy," he said. "That is a problem because at some point the public will say that these markets are manipulated."

Robert Shiller, the Nobel Prize-winning economist, told CNN Business that this backdrop of mounting risks and rising stock prices leaves the stock market "vulnerable" to a setback.

"This is like a fire bell at night. This moment. Suddenly we see riots in cities across the country," Shiller said, quoting Description of the famous 1820 by Thomas Jefferson of the extent of slavery in the Missouri Compromise as something that filled the founding father with "terror".

"I don't think standard economic models are very good at forecasting right now," Shiller said.

Fed's fierce response masks economic turmoil

One of the reasons Wall Street continues to celebrate, despite the turmoil taking place in its city and in others, is the strong economic bailout mounted by the federal government.

In particular, the coronavirus spurred the Federal Reserve to take steps that make its 2008 response appear subdued in comparison. The Fed cut interest rates to zero, promised to buy an unlimited amount of bonds, launched a series of emergency programs, and is directing the purchase of junk bonds.

The Federal Reserve's response, led by President Jerome Powell, has done wonders to revitalize the financial markets that were seized just three months ago. And Powell has promised to do more, if necessary.

"There is a very, very significant Powell Put in stocks right now," said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco.

That means that while Main Street is still dealing with the coronavirus, the racial crisis, and the impacts of both, Wall Street is fine. Federal Reserve policy has allowed markets to decouple from economic reality.

The FOMO factor

It's also normal for markets to detect recoveries long before average Americans feel them. That's what happened when US stocks bottomed out in March 2009, even though the economy was still in ruins. That started the longest bull market in United States history.

There are some weak signs that the current economy is bottoming out. For example, the number of unemployment claims has gradually decreased, and mortgage applications are increasing. The activity of airline passengers is also increasing.

Shiller, author of "Irrational Exuberance," said many investors are FOMO, or afraid of getting lost, because they didn't participate in the latest bull market: "They remember not seeing it the last time."

And then there is the impact of Trump's public confidence on the economy's ability to recover quickly.

"Donald Trump fosters a kind of self-confidence. You don't have to believe in Trump, you just have to believe that other people believe in Trump," said Shiller.

How will the economy be affected?

However, there is concern that the recovery could be delayed or derailed due to the racial crisis, depending on how long it lasts. Already weak consumer and business confidence could drop further, leading to additional cuts to spending that drives the economy.

"It is going to be depressive. It will diminish the trajectory of the reopening in the short term," said Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and chief strategist at Quill Intelligence. "If this persists, it will add a new level of uncertainty."

It is too early to know whether the unrest will worsen the pandemic. Although some protesters wear masks, many others do not.

American Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams he said to Politico Monday there are "all the reasons why we will see new groups and potentially new outbreaks" after the protests. That could force some states to undo their plans to reopen businesses.

"We have to worry about the potential for a resurgence of infections. Any one of these protests could be a super-diffusion event," Hooper said.

& # 39; People are angry & # 39;

The top 1% of households controlled $ 36.8 billion at the end of last year, according to the Federal Reserve – up to a staggering 651% of the $ 4.9 billion they had in 1989. The bottom 50% of families had just $ 1.7 billion at the end of last year, 112% much more modest.

The divide between rich and poor was aggravated by the Great Recession and its consequences. The response of the US government. USA It relied heavily on easy Federal Reserve money, rather than the kind of fiscal stimulus that can help low-income Americans.

"The policies used to exit the great financial crisis exacerbated wealth inequality," said Invesco's Hooper.

Extreme inequality is not just a social problem. It could become a problem for Wall Street.

This is because it can lead to periods of instability that make businesses and consumers reluctant to spend, hurting corporate profits. And inequality will increase the popularity of proposals to make radical changes to a system that some voters consider fraudulent. like Elizabeth Warren's push for a wealth tax.

Riots could further amplify division

A similar story is unfolding today.

Second, the decoupling of the stock market from the real economy is amplifying inequality because many poorer Americans have little or no exposure to securities.

"They are not benefiting from the rise of Amazon and Microsoft. They live in a completely different world," said Brusuelas.

And then there are the civil unrest, which not only reflects inequality. In an economic sense, it could have the unfortunate side effect of further worsening the divide.

Low-income communities have been hard hit by riots, looting and vandalism. It may take years for less wealthy neighborhoods and small businesses, many of which were already suffering from the pandemic, to recover from the damage.

"This will exacerbate the division," said Booth. "Two weeks of delayed reopening won't affect Target or Walmart. But for small businesses that barely hold on, it could make the difference between life and death."