The United States is still in the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, and experts raise concerns about several states.

After weeks of many Americans failing to pay attention to facial mask and social distancing guidelines, health officials in some states report an increase in younger, positive populations, saying those people are often asymptomatic but could infect to others. And public health measures aimed at controlling infection are not so fast, a problem the country has consistently faced in recent months.

"As you reopen … you expect to see more cases. But what we're hearing, in terms of the public health model – of evaluating people, through contact tracing, and then isolation and quarantine – It doesn't sound "it's working as well as it really needs," says former acting director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Richard Besser.

Besser said Monday night that he sees "some real warning signs for places like New York, New Jersey, Washington (DC)." New York City, Washington DC and the state of New Jersey have entered their second phase of reopening.

Others also point to Florida and Texas as other areas of concern. According to the Florida Department of Health, the state topped the total of 100,000 cases on Monday and experts say it could be the next epicenter of the US coronavirus. USA

In Texas, several mayors have expressed concern about the rate at which the state is reopening. Houston "is moving very fast in the wrong direction," Mayor Sylvester Turner said after the city posted a new record for daily coronavirus cases, according to CNN affiliate KTRK.

"This is a health crisis," he said. "And frankly, his failure, for example, wearing masks … or engaging in social estrangement directly impacts another person," he said, according to the affiliate.

Trends in each state.

At least 25 states are now seeing an increase in new cases compared to last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Those states are: Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

In California, Los Angeles County recorded another one-day high in new cases, with 2,571 new confirmations.

The state recorded more than 35% of its total infections in the past two weeks.

Several sheriffs have said they will not enforce an order issued by the governor requiring face masks in "high risk" settings, including any interior public space and while taking public transportation.

"It is the responsibility of each person to wear a face mask and follow other recommended safeguards to stop the spread of Covid-19; it is not the responsibility of the police to enforce it," said Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes.

In Tulare County, the sheriff's office said "they don't have the resources to carry out the mask application."

States that see constant and declining cases

The states in which new cases are constant trekking are: Alaska, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Meanwhile, cases are declining in Alabama, Connecticut, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Vermont.

As cases increase in other states, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he could consider forcing visitors from high-transmission states to quarantine upon arrival.

These are the states that require you to wear a face mask in public

America is still catching up with the virus

Some officials have blamed the increase in cases on more widespread evidence. But experts say that while the tests contribute in part, cases of the virus are also on the rise.

Even with increasing testing, an official says the United States is not yet testing enough and is "far behind the virus."

"We are still reacting. We are not getting ahead," said Kathleen Sebelius, a former secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services. USA

"The only way to get ahead of the virus is to reduce cases in any area, and then test yourself crazy when a case appears, track contact and make sure it's quarantined. We still can't do it because we're still meeting all kinds of people who they have the virus. "

And a new study now suggests Up to 8.7 million Americans had the virus in March, but more than 80% of them were never diagnosed.

The researchers behind the findings used data collected from each state by the CDC for influenza-like illnesses. The CDC uses this data to track the annual seasonal flu epidemic and asks doctors to report all cases of people coming for treatment for fever, cough, and other flu-caused symptoms.

"We found a clear and abnormal increase in outpatients with influenza-like illness (ILI) during the Covid-19 epidemic that correlated with the progression of the epidemic in several states in the United States," the researchers wrote.

The findings are further proof that the virus has been spreading below the radar and thousands of Americans could have become infected at some point, and passed the virus on to others without knowing it.