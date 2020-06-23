The United States is still in the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, and experts raise concerns about several states.

"As you reopen … you expect to see more cases. But what we're hearing, in terms of the public health model – of evaluating people, through contact tracing, and then isolation and quarantine – It doesn't sound "it's working as well as it really needs," says former acting director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Richard Besser.
Besser said Monday night that he sees "some real warning signs for places like New York, New Jersey, Washington (DC)." New York City, Washington DC and the state of New Jersey have entered their second phase of reopening.
Contents
Trends in each state.
At least 25 states are now seeing an increase in new cases compared to last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Those states are: Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
In California, Los Angeles County recorded another one-day high in new cases, with 2,571 new confirmations.
The state recorded more than 35% of its total infections in the past two weeks.
"It is the responsibility of each person to wear a face mask and follow other recommended safeguards to stop the spread of Covid-19; it is not the responsibility of the police to enforce it," said Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes.
In Tulare County, the sheriff's office said "they don't have the resources to carry out the mask application."
States that see constant and declining cases
The states in which new cases are constant trekking are: Alaska, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.
Meanwhile, cases are declining in Alabama, Connecticut, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Vermont.
As cases increase in other states, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he could consider forcing visitors from high-transmission states to quarantine upon arrival.
America is still catching up with the virus
Some officials have blamed the increase in cases on more widespread evidence. But experts say that while the tests contribute in part, cases of the virus are also on the rise.
Even with increasing testing, an official says the United States is not yet testing enough and is "far behind the virus."
"We are still reacting. We are not getting ahead," said Kathleen Sebelius, a former secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services. USA
"The only way to get ahead of the virus is to reduce cases in any area, and then test yourself crazy when a case appears, track contact and make sure it's quarantined. We still can't do it because we're still meeting all kinds of people who they have the virus. "
The researchers behind the findings used data collected from each state by the CDC for influenza-like illnesses. The CDC uses this data to track the annual seasonal flu epidemic and asks doctors to report all cases of people coming for treatment for fever, cough, and other flu-caused symptoms.
"We found a clear and abnormal increase in outpatients with influenza-like illness (ILI) during the Covid-19 epidemic that correlated with the progression of the epidemic in several states in the United States," the researchers wrote.
