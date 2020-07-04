The United States Navy will send two aircraft carriers and several warships to the South China Sea

The USS Nimitz and the USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Groups are conducting dual carrier operations in the Philippine Sea and South China Sea, "said Lt. Joe Jeiley, spokesman for the Seventh Fleet." Operating two carrier strike groups in the Philippine Sea and South China Sea provides advanced training opportunities for our forces and provides combatant commanders with significant operational flexibility should those forces be called upon in response to regional situations.

"The presence of two carriers does not respond to any global or political event. This advanced capability is one of the many ways that the US Navy promotes security, stability and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific." .

The exercise has been planned for a long time, but it occurs when China conducts its own military exercises in the area, near the disputed Paracel Islands, exercises that have been criticized by the United States and other countries. The Wall Street Journal first reported carriers' involvement in the upcoming fiscal year.

"The United States agrees with our friends in Southeast Asia: The military exercise of the People's Republic of China in the disputed waters of the South China Sea is highly provocative. We oppose Beijing's illegal claims. Period" Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted Friday.