The United States needed a war cry. Then Trump walked over to the microphone.

Perhaps it had been the darkest day in the United States so far in the pandemic. Florida just recorded its highest number of daily deaths, and Texas reached a new peak in case diagnoses. More than 136,000 Americans had already died from Covid-19, and officials warned that next fall and winter could be the "most difficult time" so far.

To say that Trump failed to provide the necessary comfort would be nice. His appearance, apparently planned to reveal new punishments for China for its expansion of powers in Hong Kong, quickly swerved and turned into a tirade focused mainly on his rival, presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden. On America's tragic day, here is a taste of what was on the President's mind.

"So Biden was here for 47 years … the last eight years, not too long ago, as vice president … Well, we're doing a good job on the roads, but why didn't he fix them three years ago?" Why didn't you fix them? We have bridges that should have been repaired. Why didn't you fix them? "

"If we had listened to Joe Biden, hundreds of thousands of additional lives would have been lost, and if you look at the work he did on the swine flu, I looked at a survey … and they got very bad grades on the work they did on the swine flu . H1N1, calls it N1H1. H1N1 ". (Actually, the Obama administration did get better H1N1 flu surveys than Trump is getting from the coronavirus.)

About climate change and sight

"So (the Democrats) want to rejoin the Paris climate deal and they want to seek an even higher level of restraint. In other words, make things worse. That basically means there are no windows, there is nothing. It is very difficult to do". I tell people when they want to enter some of these buildings, how are their eyes, because they will not be good in five years. "

In its own popularity, the 2016 elections and the shellfish

"You look at the lakes, you see thousands of boats with Trump signs, American signs. You have the Trump-Pence sign everywhere. You look at what is happening, you look at the cyclists, for miles and miles proudly driving the roads with their signs "

"We went in and we had 306 to guess 223 (electoral votes), which was a tremendous margin of difference. Remember? They all said they can't get to 270. I went to Maine several times, where we just got free, I was fishing for lobster and I was fishing because they took 5,000 square miles of Maine. I just opened it. "

And a false and familiar explanation of why some US states are being inundated by a new wave of coronavirus cases.

"Think about this, if we didn't do tests, instead of evaluating more than 40 million people, if we did half the tests, we would have half the cases. If we did another, you cut it in half, we & # 39; would have half of that again. "

A century old crime scene

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, forensic archaeologists are digging for possible mass graves. A recent poll found unmarked burials and large artificial graves at the city's Oaklawn Cemetery, which may hide the remains of Black Tulsans killed during a bloody riot in 1921. The site is being treated as a crime scene.

& # 39; The world needs a WHO & # 39;

The United States is withdrawing from the World Health Organization, but the increasingly remote expert on infectious diseases from Trump says the world and the United States need it. "(The WHO) is an imperfect organization. They have made mistakes, but I would like to see the errors corrected and bring them much more in line with the kind of things we need," Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday during a webinar on the Georgetown Global Health Initiative. "I hope that this kind of tension between the United States and the WHO is resolved in one way or another in a favorable way, because the world needs a WHO for outbreaks like this, and even for the general health of the world to coordinate it." "

More than a travel ban

The Trump administration has backed down on a plan to deport foreign students who are taking classes online due to the campus closure. But most of his immigration policy changes fueled during the pandemic remain on the books, as shown below by Catherine Shoichet and Priscilla Alvarez of CNN. His list suggests that while Trump has long been targeting undocumented immigrants, his administration is now targeting the very foundation of the American idea: legal migration.

• Travel prohibited from China (January 31), Iran (February 29), some European countries (March 12) and Brazil (May 24)

• Routine visa services suspended at US consulates (March 13)

• Closed many immigration courts and adjourned hearings (March 17)

• Closed the offices of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services and canceled the citizenship ceremonies (March 17)

• Paused all refugee resettlement in the US (March 18)

• Used a public health law to roll back thousands of migrants seeking asylum on the US-Mexico border, including families and children (March 20)

• Closed borders to non-essential travel (March 21)

• Postponed hearings for thousands of migrants waiting in Mexico to request asylum (March 23)

• Threatened to impose visa sanctions on countries that do not accept deportations from the US (April 10)

• Suspend new green card applications from abroad (April 22)

• Blocked thousands of guest worker visas until at least year-end (June 22)

• Warned that due to budget deficits, the US will have to suspend thousands of employees at the agency charged with handling the majority of legal immigration to the US (June 25)

• Foreign students were told they could face deportation if they attend universities that only offer online courses because of Covid (July 6 – rescinded on July 14)

• Proposed radical new regulation that would block asylum seekers for public health reasons (July 8)

