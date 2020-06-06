The United States Park Police spokesman said it was a mistake to deny the use of tear gas. The acting chief again denied using tear gas.

"The point is, we admit to using what we use," Delgado told Vox. "I think the term & # 39; tear gas & # 39; doesn't even matter anymore. It was a mistake on our part to use & # 39; tear gas & # 39; because we just assumed that people would think CS or CN."

CS and CN are two substances widely known as tear gas.

Delgado said Friday that the force was still backing his statement Tuesday, which explained that he had used smoke bombs and peppercorns to clear the crowd. The force never said to use CS gas, an irritating chemical that Park Police claimed is commonly referred to as tear gas, and still maintains.

However, pepper balls are also a chemical irritant that is colloquially known as tear gas. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA They point out that tear gas is often used to describe different substances that are used for crowd control.

"Riot control agents (sometimes called 'tear gas') are chemical compounds that temporarily make people unable to function by causing irritation to the eyes, mouth, throat, lungs and skin." defined by the CDC

But not long after Delgado spoke to Vox acknowledging a mistake, the acting chief of the United States Park Police, Gregory T. Monahan, declined, denying that tear gas had been used.

"United States Park Police officers and other law enforcement partners did not use tear gas or OC Skat Shells to close the area in Lafayette Park in response to violent protesters." Monahan said in a statement.

The president's campaign blamed the media for the semantic debate.

Tim Murtaugh, director of communications for the Trump campaign, in an emailed statement to CNN reiterated that no tear gas had been used and blamed the media for the discrepancy.

"The media is trying to broaden the definition of tear gas to make its own original reports appear accurate," Murtaugh said.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

The incident is being investigated by multiple House committees. Four Democratic presidents wrote Attorney General William Barr, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Home Secretary David Bernhardt and Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Wednesday looking for information and a briefing for next week on who gave the order to clean up the park, what federal agencies were involved and what measures and authorizations were used.

Bernhardt responded to one of those presidents, the president of the Chamber of Natural Resources, Raúl Grijalva, of Arizona, in a letter sent on Friday. In that letter, Bernhardt also denied that tear gas had been used, despite Delgado's acknowledgment that saying that was a mistake.

"On the night of June 1, 2020, crowds gathered near the White House complex and once again began to attack the police with projectiles while threatening to storm the protected areas," Bernhardt's letter said.

"While standard equipment, including shields, canes, and peppercorns, where (sic) used to accomplish this, USPP did not use tear gas … contrary to what is widely and erroneously claimed."

While the Park Police and Secret Service have denied the use of CS gas by withdrawing protesters from the plaza, members of the media reported that their eyes and throats were irritated and television cameras recorded several protesters pouring milk into your eyes, a common solution for tear gas. exposition.