The United States Secret Service says he used pepper spray at the June 1 event near Lafayette Park.

In a statement, the Secret Service noted that it previously "released information indicating that the agency had concluded that no agency personnel used tear gas or pepper spray during efforts to secure the area near Lafayette Park on Monday, June 1, based on the records and information available at the time. Since that time, the agency has learned that an agency employee used pepper spray (meaning pepper spray) during that effort. "

"The employee used oleoresin pepper spray, or pepper spray, in response to an aggressive person," the agency said in the statement.

Earlier this month, a spokesman for the US Park Police. USA He said the department had made a mistake by earlier denying the use of tear gas to remove peaceful protesters from a public park outside the White House on June 1.

Sergeant Eduardo Delgado, a spokesman for the Park Police, told CNN on June 5 that he realized that the department could have called the pepper balls that he used "tear gas", and that it was a "mistake" to say that the force had not used tear gas. During the operation.