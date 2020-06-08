The United States shoots, kills, and imprisons more people than other developed countries. This is what the data says

That is the message of many of the protesters who have filled American cities for almost two weeks, demanding justice for the death of George Floyd and seeking to end a litany of police killings of black Americans.

Protests have spread across the United States and around the world, with activists running through the streets of many capitals in solidarity with the movement.

Floyd was just one of many Americans killed by police officers each year. But in other developed countries, such incidents are rare.

Statistical comparisons show that the police in the United States generally shoot, arrest, and imprison more people than similarly developed nations.

Each nation listed below accompanies the US. USA In group G7 of the world's most advanced economies, it is similarly ranked in the global indices of wealth, freedom and democracy. But when it comes to police surveillance and criminal justice, the United States is remarkably atypical, and black Americans are disproportionately affected.

Data on arrests, deaths, and prison populations do not exist uniformly across developed countries, so it can be difficult to determine exactly how the United States fares compared to each nation. For example, it is impossible to know exactly how many people are killed by police officers in the United States each year: There is no single national database that contains such information.

"We can't have an informed discussion, because we don't have data," former FBI Director James Comey told the House Judiciary Committee in 2015. "People have data on who went to the movies last weekend … and I can't tell you how many people were shot by the police in the United States last month, last year, or something about demographics. And that's a very bad place to be. "

Therefore, we are forced to trust the estimates, but even they paint a clear picture.

A media review by the Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS) found a total of 1,348 potential arrest-related deaths in the ten months from June 2015 to March 2016, an average of 135 deaths per month, or slightly more 4 per day. (The review excludes deaths under the jurisdiction of the federal and tribal police, and the BJS acknowledged that it does not provide a complete picture.)

By comparison, only 13 people in the UK died in or after police custody in the closest period of time, according to the country's police watchdog. In Australia, 21 deaths occurred in police custody or custody-related operations in 2015/16. Those measurements are the most accurate comparison to the number of arrest-related deaths in the United States, according to the UK Home Office. The UK figure does not include all deaths that occurred after police contact.

The US police also shoot more people than forces in similarly developed countries.

The FBI recorded that 407 people were shot in an act of "justifiable homicide" by a police officer in 2018, a decrease from previous years. But declared justifiable killings do not capture all police killings, and the FBI numbers are derided by many human rights groups and news organizations that have compiled much higher numbers. The Washington Post counted 1,004 people gunned down by police in 2019, for example, while the Mapping Police Violence group recorded 1,099.

Comey's comments to the House Judiciary Committee illustrate the FBI's own acceptance that their number does not tell the full story. However, even the FBI figure dramatically dwarfs that of many other countries, where police shootings are highly isolated incidents. And the police in New Zealand and the United Kingdom (except Northern Ireland) do not routinely carry firearms.

Canada can more closely follow the United States among the G7 countries. Official data is only collected when an officer is charged, but an analysis by CNN affiliate CBC found 461 deadly police encounters between 2000 and 2017.

Americans are also more likely to be arrested or jailed than their peers worldwide.

A total of 10,310,960 arrests were made in the US. USA In 2018, that is, one arrest for every 32 U.S. citizens. Those figures give the United States a much higher arrest rate than the United Kingdom or Australia, among others.

Of those confronted or arrested by the police, black Americans are more likely to be subjected to force, a key complaint by protesters marching across the United States.

Police officers are more likely to use force against black Americans, and according to a 2016 study published in the American Journal of Health, black men are almost three times more likely to be killed by police intervention than white men. Comparable figures for other countries are not readily available.

In general, more Americans are subject to the cogs of the criminal justice system than in many other countries; and more end up in prison too.

The United States has the largest prison population in the world, as well as the highest incarceration rate per capita, according to World Prison Brief, a London-based initiative that annually counts prisoner populations worldwide.

Only four US cities USA They have more inhabitants than the country's prisons, and the U.S. prison population of 2.2 million is higher than the combined populations of Washington, DC, Boston, and Miami.

Rates are high across the country. If every US state USA Counted as one country, the 31 countries with the highest incarceration rates in the world would all be US states. USA, According to the Prison Policy Initiative. Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Mississippi have incarceration rates of more than 1,000, which means that more than one in 100 people in those states were prisoners in 2018. By comparison, the highest incarceration rate outside of the US. USA It is located in El Salvador, where 614 people per 100,000 are prisoners, according to the Penitentiary Policy Initiative.

African Americans make up a third of the prison population in the United States, even though they only make up about one-eighth of the country's total population.

The United Kingdom and Canada suffer similar problems, but not on the scale as the United States.

The available data shows a clear and troubling picture, and explains why police and judicial reform has been causing screams from protesters for so long.