The United States should have a "two hundred million" dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in early 2021, says Fauci

A view of the Nueva Esperanza cemetery is seen on the southern outskirts of Lima on May 30. Ernest Benavides / AFP / Getty Images

At least 20 journalists have died and more than 50 are currently infected with Covid-19 in Peru, according to the National Association of Journalists (ANP) of Peru.

Many of the victims were working in the most affected regions of the country, Zuliana Lainez, ANP secretary general, told CNN on Tuesday.

"Six of them died in Iquitos, one of the regions most affected by the pandemic. All of them were actively working until days before collapsing, "said Lainez.

These journalists were also at higher risk due to their conditions of employment, Lainez added. Eight of the 20 victims were not full-time workers.

"Our colleagues based in the regions and not in the capital do not have an organization behind them to provide (personal protective equipment), many of them have been going to hospitals and markets only with homemade masks," explained Lainez

ANP has asked the government to supply independent journalists with PPE equipment so that they can continue their work in the field.

In Peru's capital Lima, larger media organizations improved conditions for media workers just a few weeks ago, Lainez said.

“Even a month after closing, our colleagues were still interviewing people half a meter from the respondent in crowded markets. Now they have finally started using long microphones, for example, but this is only after the death of a photographer from a television station, "said Lainez.

But the former president of the Institute of Public Radio and Television of Peru (IRTP) and the journalist Hugo Coya estimate that the numbers of journalists among the victims of Covid-19 could be much higher.

"There are many of them who do not belong to any union and work as self-employed, so they are not officially represented anywhere," argues Coya.

Some background: Peru's Ministry of Transport and Communications approved a health protocol for TV and Radio employees in late May.

The protocol establishes measures related to the disinfection and use of PPE equipment for television and radio employees, according to a statement issued by the Advisory Council for Radio and Television of Peru (ConcorTV).

The document also establishes that radio and television companies are responsible for monitoring the health status of their workers, while the Ministry is responsible for monitoring any breach of the guidelines.

But the directive does not include print journalists, as the ministry is in charge of regulating only the radio and television industry, a member of the council's communications team said.

Peru has the second highest number of coronavirus cases in Latin America, after Brazil.