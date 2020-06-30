The United States stayed off the & # 39; safe list & # 39; of the European Union to resume non-essential travel

The European Union agreed to keep the United States off an initial "safe list" of 14 countries from which it will allow non-essential travel from July, according to the European Council.

The initial list includes Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay, the European Council said on Tuesday.

In addition, China could be included if appropriate by allowing travelers from the European Union.

Several U.S. states, including Arizona, California, Florida, and Texas, have paused or regressed their reopening plans as confirmed cases of coronavirus have skyrocketed.

