The United States will not allow new students to enter the country for classes only online

Students will be able to enter the US to enroll in a US school to take hybrid courses during the fall semester, and the rules will not apply to international students who have already enrolled in colleges or universities in the US the last semester and are coming back, even if their school is completely online.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration withdrew its policy that would prevent all international students from staying in the US if they were taking their courses entirely online, after 17 attorneys general and DC filed suit.

A person familiar with the matter told CNN earlier this month that the White House felt the backlash of the proposal and that some within the West Wing believe it was poorly conceived and executed.

According to another source, the White House focused on the rule applying only to new students, rather than to students already in the U.S.