The United States will not expel migrant children detained in a Texas hotel

Immigrant children detained at a Texas hotel are receiving a pardon from being deported and will be given the opportunity to remain in the United States.

The Trump administration, through an emergency statement issued Monday, agreed not to eliminate a group of immigrant children who he detained by citing the coronavirus and instead allow them to seek to remain in the U.S.

This comes after the Associated Press first reported on the secret practice of the United States government of detaining unaccompanied children in hotels before quickly deporting them during the virus pandemic.

The United States had detained children nearly 200 times over two months at three Hampton Inn & Suites hotels in Arizona and two Texas border cities, according to data obtained by the AP.

The settlement only covers 17 people known to have been detained until Thursday at the Hampton Inn in McAllen.

The Trump administration has not said it will stop using hotels to detain children.

The legal groups that sued Friday night plan to challenge general practice in court.

"The children at this hotel avoided the disaster just because we knew about them before they were deported, however hundreds, if not thousands, of other children are being secretly returned to damages," said Lee Gelernt, an attorney for American Civil Liberties. . Union. "The government must stop secretly expelling children without giving them asylum hearings."

Immigration authorities will transfer the children to shelters operated by the US Department of Health and Human Services, where they will have access to lawyers and may present asylum cases or other types of immigration assistance to try to stay in the country.

A spokeswoman for Hilton, which owns the Hampton Inn brand, said franchisees who owned the three Hampton Inns and the others in Phoenix and El Paso, Texas, would also stop the detention of minors at their hotels. Hilton said in a statement that the company expected all of its franchisees "to reject businesses that would use a hotel in this way."

Associated Press contributed to this article.