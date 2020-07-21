The United States works to strengthen the Ukrainian Navy to face the Russian threat

The accelerated effort to help Ukraine includes a military exercise that began Monday called "Sea Breeze," which takes place days after Russia launched major military drills in the region involving nearly 150,000 soldiers, duels showing forces that they underscore the tensions between NATO and Moscow.

That tension has been fueled even more in recent days as the United States accused Moscow of a wide range of activities, including cyber attacks on organizations involved in the development of coronavirus vaccines and the use of Russian mercenaries to destabilize Libya. . Reports that Russian operatives offered cash incentives to Taliban-linked militants to attack US troops in Afghanistan have further highlighted the strained relationship.

On Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced sanctions against a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the leader of the Chechen Republic of Russia, Ramzan Kadyrov, for what Pompeo said were "serious violations of Kadyrov's human rights, including torture, extrajudicial executions and enforced disappearances. "

About 80% of the Ukrainian Navy was captured by Russia when its forces took Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and Moscow annexed the territory, leaving Kiev with a single frigate.

Putin paid a visit to occupied Crimea on Monday, touring a naval shipyard in Kerch. After observing the keel of a new assault ship, Putin addressed the shipyard workers, telling them that Russia "will continue to focus on a modern and combat-ready Navy, and on building ships equipped with advanced weapons and equipment."

"The new ships will have advanced weapons, controls and communication systems. They will significantly strengthen the Navy combat potential and enhance its strategic capabilities," Putin said.

Ukraine rebuilds the Navy from scratch

As a result of Russia's takeover of the Ukrainian fleet and naval headquarters in Crimea, Ukraine had to basically rebuild its Navy from scratch, and the United States has tried to assist in that process. The focus of that effort has been on smaller ships operating closer to the shoreline, giving Ukraine the ability to control its coastal waters, the nearby shoreline.

The U.S. has provided two retired cutters from the U.S. Coast Guard and new Mark VI patrol boats that are considered ideal when it comes to operating in the shallow waters of the Azov Sea.

A US defense official told CNN that Kiev is in the process of acquiring three more cutters from the Island Class Coast Guard, and that the Ukrainian government is paying for the modernization of unarmed ships being transferred as part of the excess defense items program.

The Pentagon recently announced plans to provide Kiev with several Mark VI patrol boats, and the State department also recently approved the sale of an additional 16 patrol boats to Ukraine, six of which will be paid for through a United States assistance program and the rest will be purchased using Ukraine's own Defense Funds.

While patrol boats come armed with remotely controlled cannons, US defense officials tell CNN that the US is actively considering arming ships with even more firepower, capable onboard missiles of attacking enemy warships.

"We are interested in arming their patrol boats with missiles," a US defense official told CNN.

Improved armaments are considered particularly important given Ukraine's tensions with Russia in the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Azov.

In 2018, Russian forces confiscated three Ukrainian ships and captured 24 Ukrainian sailors following an accident in the Kerch Strait that connects the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Azov and is the only access route for ships traveling to port cities. from eastern Ukraine.

The Sea of ​​Azov has a maximum depth of only 14 meters and is therefore too shallow for most warships to operate, making it the ideal environment for Mark VI type patrol boats to operate.

The missiles "are not designed to be provocative, they are only designed to be defensive in nature so those ships can defend themselves in the event of something like a Kerch Strait incident happening again," the defense official said.

Ukraine developing missiles

Ukraine is also seeking the development of its own anti-ship missile, the indigenously developed Neptune cruise missile, a larger weapon that can be fired from shore but is probably too large for ships supplied by the United States.

Rear Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, commander of the Ukrainian Naval Forces, told reporters on Monday that the acquisition of anti-ship missiles was a priority for his country's army.

US officials have long accused Russia of increasing its military forces in Crimea, parking additional planes, warships, and missiles that may threaten countries in the region, causing US efforts to strengthen allies in the region are more imperative.

American military advisers are also advising Ukrainian naval officers on how to retain and recruit naval personnel.

"They are moving from what was essentially an old Soviet compulsory service model to a fully voluntary western model and that has taken some time, they have had to work on it," the US defense official told CNN.

Training and exercises are also considered critical in helping to strengthen the Ukrainian navy, and the Sea Breeze exercise, which takes place in the Black Sea, is considered a critical component.

This year's iteration of the exercise was greatly reduced due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, but it will still involve forces from eight countries, including the US and Ukraine, as well as 19 aircraft and 26 ships, including the class destroyer Arleigh Burke, the USS Porter that entered the Black Sea over the weekend.

"This exercise is necessary to support stability in our region," said Neizhpapa.

Meanwhile, Russia also launched a major series of military exercises this month, a rapid inspection exercise that, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, was ordered by Putin with the participation of some 150,000 Russian troops, 400 planes, and 100 warships. .

Russia said the exercises focused on fighting terrorism and would focus on southwestern Russia, as well as the Black and Caspian Seas.

Despite the two main exercises, US officials expressed confidence that both forces will be able to operate safely.

"Russians have every right to exercise their strength and train as we do, and I doubt if we will have any interaction, and if we do, I am sure it will be professional," the US Navy Vice Admiral said Monday. USA, Eugene Black.

Though rarely making headlines, the war between Kiev and Russia-backed forces in eastern Ukraine continues to be violent, with dozens of Ukrainian military dead and wounded in the past week, according to Ukraine's foreign minister.