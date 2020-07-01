The University of California pays more than $ 1 million to the ransomware gang

A ransomware gang has found gold again, this time for more than $ 1 million.

The University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) announced on June 26 that it paid $ 1.14 million to a group of ransomware.

"We … made the difficult decision to pay a portion of the ransom, approximately $ 1.14 million, to the people behind the malware attack in exchange for a tool to unlock the encrypted data and return the data they obtained," he said. the university, which had an asset endowment of $ 4 billion as of June 30, 2019.

The violation occurred on June 1 on the UCSF School of Medicine IT network. The university initially addressed the incident in a brief statement on June 17, although it was not identified as ransomware at the time.

UCSF said it quarantined various IT systems within the Faculty of Medicine and claims to have successfully isolated the incident from UCSF's core network.

"Importantly, this incident did not affect our patient care delivery operations, the overall campus network, or the COVID-19 work," said UCSF.

On June 3, Netwalker, a criminal ransomware organization, claimed, in a post posted on its site, that it had hacked the UCSF network, according to Bleeping Computer.

In that post, Netwalker listed some violated files, "including student apps with social security numbers and folder listings that appear to contain employee, medical, and financial information," Bleeping Computer wrote.

Netwalker is an excellent example of a cybercriminal as a business model. Netwalker has become a "ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) operation" and even has a group of "affiliates" who target "business networks" for greater rewards, Bleeping Computer added.

To the dismay of companies and institutions across the United States, ransomware has become a successful business model, generating hundreds of thousands and, in rare cases, more than $ 1 million per attack.

The victims have turned over $ 140 million in total to cybercriminals in the past six and a half years, ZDNet reported, citing FBI data.

Some of the bigger examples include a $ 600,000 bailout paid by the Riviera Beach City Council in Florida in June 2019 and a $ 500,000 payment from Lake City, Florida, that same month.

In 2017, South Korean web hosting company Nayana paid almost $ 1 million, which was the largest payment at the time.

