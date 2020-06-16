The University of California votes to restore affirmative action almost 24 years after it was outlawed





The school's Board of Regents reached the unanimous decision Monday, nearly 24 years after it was banned by Proposition 209, which prohibited consideration of race and gender in admissions in California.

By voting, the university approved its repeal.

The board also voted in favor of an amendment that would repeal Proposition 209 and provisions that prohibit the state from granting favorable treatment to anyone based on race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin.

"There is an incredible push to correct the mistakes caused by centuries of systemic racism in our country. The votes of the UC Board of Regents to endorse ACA 5 and repeal Proposition 209 play a role in that effort," said the Chairman of the Board John A. Pérez in a sentence.

"As we continue to explore all opportunities for University action, I am proud that UC has endorsed giving California voters the opportunity to erase a stain, support opportunity and equality, and repeal Proposition 209." In a press release, the board said Proposition 209 challenged the university's efforts to create and maintain a student body that "reflects California's laudable cultural, racial, geographic, and socioeconomic diversity." A demand for diversity on university campuses. The objective of affirmative action in US colleges and universities. USA It is eliminating discrimination in the admission process by recruiting and providing incentives for groups, such as minority students and women, who have historically been excluded from leadership positions in American society. Affirmative action refers to a set of policies and laws designed to combat such discrimination while promoting diversity in schools and the workplace. Supporters say it levels the playing field, promotes a healthy multicultural society, and helps offset centuries of racial, social, and economic oppression. Detractors argue that it is a form of reverse discrimination that favors one group over another based on racial or gender preferences rather than academic achievement. California is one of eight states that have banned race-conscious admissions practices. "It makes little sense to exclude any race consideration in admissions when the goal of the University's holistic process is to fully understand and evaluate each applicant across multiple dimensions," UC President Janet Napolitano said in a statement. "Proposition 209 has compelled California public institutions to try to address racial inequality without regard to race, even when permitted by federal law. The diversity of our universities and colleges throughout California must, and it must represent the rich diversity of our state. " The State Assembly approved Assembly Constitutional Amendment 5 (ACA 5) on Wednesday 60-14. The legislation is now in the state Senate, where it must also be passed with a two-thirds vote before June 25. If ratified, ACA 5 will appear on November 3 on the general ballot, where it would need a majority vote to approve. In May, the University of California Board of Regents also unanimously voted to waive the ACT and SAT exams as an admission requirement until 2024 to align their admission policies with "the general values ​​of the university."

CNN's Ray Sanchez contributed to this report.